CHICAGO — Accumulating snow is forecast to overspread the entire Chicago area beginning early Wednesday morning, impacting the morning commute area-wide. The bulk of the snow looks to fall between 5 a.m. and noon.

Heaviest snowfall of 2 to 5-inches is expected to occur along and south of Interstate-80 where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. Wednesday. (Highlighted in purple-shaded area in map below)



North of Interstate-80 and Chicago itself could end up with 1 to 3-inches of wet snow, perhaps even a bit more closer to Lake Michigan and in the city, depending upon how much lake-enhanced snow develops with the northeast winds off Lake Michigan and how soon temps warm to 32-degrees or higher.

Snow should diminish from the west during the afternoon and overnight with snow showers possibly continuing in NW Indiana as winds shift to the northwest.



Low pressure will move east out of Texas today, reaching Tennessee later tonight and then strengthen as it tracks NNE into Ohio later Wednesday.

Heaviest snows of 5 to -8-inches will likely occur to our south and east across southern Illinois, central and southern Indiana and western Ohio.

