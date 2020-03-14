Snow/sleet continues from central Illinois into central Indiana/Ohio

Individuals anticipating travel south out of Chicago into central portions of Illinois and Indiana early this afternoon will encounter accumulating slushy heavy wet snow beginning 40 to 50 miles south of Interstate-80 with 4-inches or more possible farther south. Heaviest snowfall/sleet looks to occur along a Bloomington, IL to just north of Indianapolis, Indiana line (enclosed in the escalloped area shown on the map below).

Related snowfall reports – some taken earlier this morning (inches)…

Arrowsmith, IL…4.2

Bloomington, IL…3.5

Hayworth, IL…3.8

Paxton, IL…3.0

Chatsworth, IL…1.5

Hoopeston,IL…1.4

Mahomet, IL…1.0

Anderson, IN…4.0

West Lafayette, IN…1.0