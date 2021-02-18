Snow Showers move into northwest Indiana – chilly start to Friday

With low-level steering winds shifting from northeast to northwest, the band of snow showers that persisted along and inland of the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline much of Thursday, will gradually twist east around the south end of the lake with snow showers likely over northwest Indiana the remainder of the overnight hours into Friday. Minor accumulations of the fluffy light snow may create/maintain slick conditions on some Indiana roads/highways.

As the snow band rotates away from northeast Illinois, skies will gradually clear, allowing temperatures to drop into the single digits a few hours after midnight, but a minor upper-level impulse may be just enough to bring some scattered cloudiness back over the area just before sunrise, which in turn would keep temperatures from falling below zero. Areas under mostly clear skies away from the city and lake will most likely experience sub-zero temps Friday morning.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic

Current Temperatures