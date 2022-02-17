Snow on the way, Flood Advisory in effect in some Chicago areas

CHICAGO — The Chicago area had a spring-like day Wednesday, and now, snow is on the way.

Quiet conditions are in store Thursday morning until about 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. when snow begins to hit the area. Most places are expected to get 1-4 inches of snowfall.

The rain overnight may freeze causing dangerous road conditions. The Illinois Department of Transportation said due to the rainy conditions ahead of falling temperatures, salting the streets will be ineffective as the rain will wash it away. Drivers are urged to be careful and drive slow on the road.

Interactive Radar: Track showers and storm here

A Winter Storm Warning begins at 3 a.m. for most of the Chicago area.

Counties include Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle and Cook counties in Illinois and Porter, Jasper, LaPorte, Newton and Lake counties in Indiana.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

A Winter Weather Advisory also begins at 3 a.m. for portions of Cook and DuPage counties.

Latest Watches and Warnings

The area may see a lull in the snow in the mid-late morning, but snow looks to fall mostly in the afternoon and evening. About 2-4 inches are expected Chicago/west of Chicago and north, 4-7 inches in southern Cook County and southern half of area.