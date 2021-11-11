Snow likely in Chicago on Friday

CHICAGO — It’s that time — snow has made it into the forecast. The Chicago area is likely to see its first snowfall on Friday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, windy and colder with snow and rain showers a likely, especially in the afternoon when highs reach the lower 40s.

However, you’re unlikely to be shoveling with these snow systems. The ground, lake and lower atmosphere are all warm at this time of year. But temps just above the surface will be quite cold — as chilly as 18 to 25-deg a mile above local terrain Friday and 19 to 21-deg there Sunday. That means snow will be forming in the clouds and some of these flakes are likely to make it all the way to the ground where rain is likely to be mixed in.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

We knew this day was going to come this season and that's when the forecast says “likely snow”. ❄️



That forecast is for Fri when scattered snow showers are expected. Brief heavier rates that would sharply reduce visibility are favored, and a dusting is possible. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/gCFkLpNHVC — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 11, 2021

If there’s going to be snow which sticks, even in a modest way, the Sunday system has the better chance of the two systems of producing it. But even then mixed rain can’t be ruled out and with the ground so warm, just how much might stick is highly problematic. Grassy and colder outdoor surfaces would be the location of any snow which sticks and it likely wouldn’t last long.

The last flakes of snow to fall in Chicago were nearly seven months ago on April 20.