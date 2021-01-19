Snow expected in time for Tuesday’s evening rush hour

Light snow has begun falling in the Chicago area and is expected to last into the evening hours.

The city began seeing snow around 12:30 p.m. and should last until 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Snow will fall a bit earlier West of the city and a bit later to the East in northwest Indiana with some lingering flurries beyond this time frame.

Estimates on potential accumulations run from 0.25 inch to as much as 1 inch in a few spots.

It’s expected nuisance snow but, as we’ve pointed out before, history has shown these light snows can be troublesome, particularly on less traveled thoroughfares, bridges, off ramps, sidewalks and driveways, where they can produce slippery spots. They’re insidious because their light intensity convinces some that there’s no reason to take special care driving or walking on icy surface–when, in fact, there is.

