Snow ending from west to east across the Chicago area – slow hazardous travel with many roads snow-covered and slick

As low pressure moves off to the east, snow and the Winter Weather Advisories (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map) will end from west to east across the Chicago area this Sunday morning. Snow showers are likely to persist with an additional 1 to 3-inches accumulation along with a continuation of the Winter Weather Advisory in Lake and Porter Counties, Indiana until later this afternoon.



The 3 to 4-iches of new snow has made travel is a slow-go this morning – roads are snow-covered and slick, so if you plan to be out, prepare accordingly. Conditions should be significantly improved by late morning/afternoon.



Cold high pressure is nosing into our area today with northerly winds likely holding temps in the teens to lower 20s with single-digit wind chills. Another quick-moving low pressure system is expected to cross over our area later tonight and Monday morning bringing an additional fresh 1 to 3-inches snow.

