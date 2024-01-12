CHICAGO — Snow has made its way down hard with powerful winds in Chicago and across the suburbs.

As people make their way to work, there is poor visibility, sidewalks and streets are fully covered with snow. Eight inches of snow is expected to accumulate in the Chicagoland area.

Salt trucks have been out all night and snowplows have made their way through the snow. The West Suburbs is expected to get up to 12 inches of snow.

Many people are working from home and several schools across the Chicagoland area have either gone to E-Learning or are closed.

Intensity picked up at around 5:30 a.m. and the snow was melting as it hit the ground but is now seen sticking to the ground.

Follow our live blog for the latest forecast, road and travel conditions:

6:15 a.m. – BREAKING NEWS – A ground stop has been issued at O’Hare International Airport, hundreds of flights canceled due to storm. For latest flight info, go to: www.flightaware.com.