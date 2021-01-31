Snow continues over northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana this afternoon, diminishing overnight – listing of higher storm total snowfall reports

Light snow will continue over the Chicago area this Sunday afternoon with some moderate amounts likely closer-in along and just inland of the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline. There is a wide range of storm total snowfall across our area ranging from 2-5 inches in the far west and southwest sections to a broadband of 6-8 inches as you move closer in – close-in areas have the highest storm totals generally in the 8-10 inch plus range with it appears more to come.

Following is a long list of reports 8 inches or greater:

Location/Storm total snowfall(inches)

Reports up until noon CST

Valparaiso IN…11.5

Peotone…11.2

Highwood…10.1

Hoffman Estates…10.0

Goodenow…10.0

Lockport…10.0

Oak Park…9.7

Avondale…9.6

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…9.5

Riverwoods…9.5

Elmhurst…9.5

DeMotte IN…9.5

Ukranian Village…9.5

Lincoln Square…9.5

Sauk Village…9.5

Bridgeport…9.4

Park Forest…9.4

Westchester…9.3

Midway…9.1

Joliet…9.0

Arlington Heights…9.0

New Lenox…9.0

Harwood Heights…9.0

Chicago Heights…9.0

Elburn…9.0

St. John IN…9.0

O’Hare…8.8 (Chicago official observation)

Evanston…8.8

Dyer IN…8.7

Grandwood Park…8.6

Franklin Park…8.5

Deerfield…8.5

Lisle…8.5

Plainfield…8.5

Wheatfield IN….8.5

Rensselaer IN…8.5

Lake Forest…8.5

Fairmont….8.5

Forest Park….8.5

Mundelein…8.3

Frankfort…8.3

DeKalb…8.3

Lindenhurst…8.2

Plano…8.2

Glenview…8.1

South Haven IN…8.0

Woodridge…8.0

Morocco IN…8.0

South Holland…8.0

Oak Forest…8.0

Antioch…8.0

Lincoln Park…8.0

Iroquois…8.0

Hammond IN…8.0

Glen Ellyn…8.0

West Ridge…8.0

Palos Park…8.0

Fair Oaks IN…8.0













