Snow causing some travel issues; Portions of Lake Front Trail closed

Light snow has spread into sections of the Chicago area and in south suburban locations.

The snow is creating slick roads and travel issues for portions of the area.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management has closed portions of the Lake Front Trail from Oak Street to Ohio Street.

NotifyChicago: Due to high waves and icy conditions, the Lake Front Trail is closed from Oak to Ohio. Barricades will remain in place until further notice. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) December 16, 2020

930 AM UPDATE: Light snow falling across parts of the #Chicago area, a quick coating on roadways could make for some slick spots. #ilwx @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/odOkDgeWUm — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) December 16, 2020

Modeling continues to suggest bursts of lake snow will occur throughout the day but particularly tonight and Thursday morning. This isn’t an especially heavy lake snow set-up given the limited time the incoming east winds are to spend traveling over water. But the appropriate vertical temp drop is to be in place into Thursday which is critical because it encourages air to rise and cool. That contributes to lake cloud and snow formation.

