CHICAGO — Winter Weather Advisory expires at 6 a.m. Friday but lake effect snow and flurries remain in the Chicago area. Winds: NNW 5-10 G15. High: 29.

Lake effect snow chance continues through the day and evening hours. Another 1-2″ inches of snow near the lake expected. Flurries possible away from the lake.

Partly cloudy tonight. Winds: WSW 0-5 mph. Low: 17.

Saturday Forecast: Mainly sunny, SW 5-15 G25. High: 34.