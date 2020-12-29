Snow accumulating with roads snow covered and slick –latest snowfall/storm reports

Location/snowfall totals (inches) between 4:45 and 5:45 PM…
Manhattan (Will CO)…2.3
Carbon Hill (Grundy CO)…3.8
Morris (Grundy)…3.8
Bonfield (Kankakee)…2.4
Rockford (Winnebago)…2.0
St. Charles (Kane)…2.0
DeKalb (DeKalb CO)…1.6
Peotone (Will)…2.6
Winnebago (Winnebago CO)…1.5
Airport Reports as of 6PM…
O’Hare…1.3
Midway…1.8
Rockford…2.6
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…3.2
Reports as of 7:15PM…
Arlington Hts. (Cook)…3.0
St. Charles (Kane)…3.7
Hitt (Ogle)…6.0
Bartlett (DuPage)…3.0
Sleepy Hollow (Kane)…2.6
Morton Grove (Cook)…2.5
Lake-in-the-Hills (McHenry)…2.0
Wonder Lake (McHenry)…2.9
Medinah (DuPage)…2.7
Carol Stream (DuPage)…3.4
Lindenhurst (Lake)…1.7
Oak Lawn (Cook)…2.8
Aurora (Kendall)…3.6
Harwood Hts (Cook)…2.5
Elk Grove Village (Cook)…3.0
Midway (Cook)…3.2