Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms over much of the Chicago area late this afternoon and evening

The National Storm Prediction Center has much of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana including Chicago in a Slight risk of severe thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening hours (yellow-shaded area on the headlined map). The main severe threat will be large hail and damaging winds. A greater threat of severe storms and possible tornadoes exists farther east in northeast Indiana, southern Lower Michigan and northern Ohio (Enhanced tan-shaded area on the headlined map).

A center of low pressure supported by an upper-level impulse will track east out of Minnesota across southern Wisconsin into southern Lower Michigan eventually reaching eastern New York. The associated cold front will swing across our area this evening preceded and accompanied by a potential band of strong to severe thunderstorms. The front and storms should move off to the east later tonight.