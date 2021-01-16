Slick spots across the Chicago area this Saturday morning

Take precautions and anticipate a little longer commute around the area this Saturday morning, as around an inch of snow has fallen across the Chicago area, causing snow-covered secondary roads, streets and sidewalks/driveways with slick spots on some of the major highways as well. Snow should gradually taper-off from the west this morning, as a weak low pressure disturbance moves slowly off to the east. Follow the movement of the snow pattern on the Regional Weather Radar Mosaic below.

With a predominately NW flow aloft we can anticipate a series of light snow-producing low pressure disturbances in the next few days. Next one up should spread snow over our area early Sunday morning and continue a good part of the day, adding another inch or two before moving off to the east.