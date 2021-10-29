Skilling’s Halloween Weekend Forecast: Wet weather moves out, seasonably cooler days enter

A seasonably cool Halloween weekend is ahead.

Wind and rain will continue through Friday night.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory runs through 7 a.m. Saturday. Winds are shifting in from the north/northeast beneath the western flank of the late week storm system, which means the flow is traveling over more of Lake Michigan than the easterly winds of Thursday and overnight. Since these winds are in contact with a longer stretch of the lake surface, they’re able to produce taller, more impactful waves and also able to push water up against the shoreline creating a “storm surge”. The building waves are to hit the shoreline with increasing force Friday and Friday night.

Halloween Weekend Forecast

We’ll say goodbye to the current storm system over the coming weekend, though gusty winds are to continue into Saturday.

Forecast low Saturday morning

Sunshine will emerge as clouds break Saturday after some possible early day sprinkles in counties adjoining Lake Michigan—and generous sunshine and fairly breezy (12-22 mph) northwest winds are predicted Sunday for area trick-or-treaters. The sun and the mid-50 Sunday highs are to offer only a hint of the still cool fall weather ahead next week.

Fall’s coolest air yet arrives next week

We will see a string of daytime highs which fail to move out of the 40s. It will be the first time a multi-day streak of 40s has occurred in the seven months since last March. Temps next week will average nearly 12-degree cooler than this week. That’s quite a drop!

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Nighttime lows will be LOW

But next week’s most significant change will be the arrival of the first sub-freezing nighttime lows within the Chicago city limits. The last time a 32-degree temp occurred in the city was the 32-deg low 6 months ago on April 22.

And even though the climatological average first date of snow flurries in Chicago has historically occurred on or about October 31, there is little evidence at the moment we’ll see flurries fly on Sunday (31st) or, for that matter next week–though there could be some flurries north of us in the Midwest on occasion.