Skilling’s forecast: Cluster of spring storms crossing Chicagoland, second wave later tonight

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for parts of west central and central Illinois until 11 p.m. Tuesday as a line of storms moves across the region, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

Storms have weakened a bit, but are still capable of producing gusty winds as they move through portions of Kendall and Grundy counties. Most of the severe weather is expected south and west of the Chicago region.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for northern portions of LaSalle County, but expired at 5:30 p.m.

