Another drab day in Chicago—the 5th in a row with no sunshine. This is now the cloudiest opening 10 days in a January here in 91 years.

Another interesting note. Though snowfalls were reduced Tuesday by the warmth in which the snow felt leading a wet, lower volume snowfall, the storm which produced the wintry weather was a powerful one. Frank Wachowski reports the minimum barometric pressure of 28,96″ Tuesday was the lowest barometer reading recorded in Chicago in nearly half a century (48 years to be precise) since a 28.92 reading in 1975. Pressure readings reflect the strength of the weather systems which produce them.

A period of snow’s on the way tonight likely to reach the city toward midnight and last until 4 to 5 am Thursday morning. Some 1-2″ totals possible—but lower accumulations south.

Now, about the emerging winter storm threat later this week:

A winter storm watch issued for the Chicago metro area from Friday morning into Saturday morning……..

We’ve got a major winter storm coming together in the late Thursday night, Friday, Friday night and Saturday morning time frame. There are always uncertainties with complicated systems such as this one coming later this week. But the weight of evidence suggests a huge swath of the Chicago area is in line for a major winter storm–one which could see near blizzard conditions evolve over the hardest hit areas in and around Chicago. Just as important if not more so is the fact the late week storm is to be followed by a run of bitterly cold weather–the coldest to date this winter—with single digit daytime highs and near or sub-zero nighttime lows beginning this weekend and continuing into next week.

I’ll have much more to post here including more specifics on this developing storm–but want to share with you winter storm guidance products coming out of the national weather service’s central analysis facility on the Univ of Maryland campus outside Washington, D.C.–the agency’s weather prediction center (WPC).

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Northern Illinois, including Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Lake County from 6 a.m. on Friday to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Some early points:

The critical rain/snow demarcation in this storm lays out near the axis of a winter storm’s heaviest snow band making its placement critically important. What appears a good bet at the moment is that this so-called rain/snow line is likely to fall close to Chicago–likely through southern suburbs.

Here’s why that’s important. One side of that rain/snow demarcation may ultimately be subjected to blizzard or near blizzard conditions if the incoming storm develops as projected. At the same time, area to the south of this line is likely to be subjected to a wintry mix of weather. Snow accumulations typically vary widely on either side of a winter storm’s rain/snow line. Thus, the ultimate placement of that rain/snow line will be critical–and the placement will be dictated by the ultimate storm track. There remain uncertainties which could affect which part of the greater Chicago area is hit hardest–but the evidence now in place suggests this is a storm which warrants close scrutiny. Anyone with travel or outdoor plans in the Friday through sat morning time frame should monitor forecasts and any refinements new data necessitates in coming days

–peak wind gusts may reach or exceed 40 mph–in the hardest hit locations, potentially 50 mph at the height of the incoming late week winter storm if current model projections verify. The area which bears the brunt of this storm could be in for crippling snow/wind combo–and it involves Chicago and areas close by which makes this system concerning.

The projected central barometric pressure on this system looks lower than the central pressure of the powerful storm which sent the Edmund Fitzgerald to the bottom of lake superior in November 1975. That storm had a central pressure of 978 mb (28.70″). Central pressures of storm offer a good guide to the storm’s relative intensity and the vast wind fields these storm’s produce. Right now–a range of computer model forecasts peg the potential central pressure of this storm in the 968 to 979 mb. Range (from 28.58″ to 28.91″).

I’m posting a series of forecast maps which lay out this storm’s expected progression in coming days.

And there will be much more to come as data continues to arrive.

Check out the series of forecast high temp maps I’m posted. These are NWS “Blended model” forecast highs. You will see the arctic air’s projected spread into the country.

The area of sub-freezing high temps will expand from 43.9% of the lower 48 Thursday to 66.7% of the country by this coming Monday.

But the expansion of the area covered by sub-zero low temps in coming days is to be even more dramatic–with 8.4% of the lower 48 likely to register a sub-zero morning low Thursday nearly quintupling (I.E. Increasing in area covered by nearly 5 times) to 38.7% of the continental U.S. By Monday morning.

The chill that’s on its way will be brutal, especially coming as it will on the heels of the 3rd warmest of the past 153 winters up to this point!

Here’s my latest Wednesday Chicago metro forecast (1/10/2024):

……Winter Storm Watch goes into effect for the Chicago area Friday morning and runs into Saturday morning……A cold wave follows with bitter temps and wind chills locking in Saturday night forward……

Tonight: A period of snow develops, reaching the city 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. and exiting 4 to 6 a.m. Breezy with an inch or two possible—but lower amounts south. Low 24.

Thursday: A few breaks in the clouds permit some mixed sun in an otherwise frequently cloudy day. Fairly windy with 12 to 26 mph southwest winds. High 33.

Thursday night: Cloudy, brisk winds shift easterly with snow reaching parts of the area by daybreak. Low 25.

Friday and Friday night: A winter storm takes hold. Snowy and turning quite windy with significant snow accumulations topping 6″ likely. Precip may mix with some rain southern sections. Wind gusts build to 30 to 40 mph by afternoon with 40 to 50 mph gusts possible Friday night—particularly from Chicago north. High Friday 34. Low Friday night 25.

Saturday: Quite windy and turning colder. Snow diminishes to snow showers and flurries amid powerful 30 to 45 mph gusts and falling temps. High 25 but falling into the teens.

Saturday night, Sunday and Monday: Cloudy at times, windy and turning bitterly cold with some passing flurries. Temps drop to 2-below by Sunday morning with wind chills 15 to 25 below. Highs Sunday only 11 with wind chills remaining well below 0 and 30 mph wind gusts. Monday’s high around zero.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly sunny but breezy and remaining very cold. High Tuesday 2. Wednesday’s high 16.