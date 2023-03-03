FIRST THE FRIDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

–Friday’s windy storm exits the area overnight but not before producing snow over the southern half of the metro area—heaviest in northwest Indiana where accumulations of wet, wind-driven snow threaten dicey travel conditions for the opening hours of Friday night.

–In Chicago, a wet snow/rain mix exits the area with partial clearing. (A full summary of the current storm system’s impact is covered in earlier posts).

–We’re headed into a third consecutive above-normal weekend—though lake breezes Sunday and a better-organized east/southeast flow will restrict shoreline warming Sunday.

–Skies range from partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy Saturday and Sunday.

–An eastbound low pressure brings a surge of warmer air which may include 2023’s first official 60-deg Chicago high temp Monday. But the system also introduces some rain showers to our weather picture Sunday night and Monday with chances put a 60% Sunday night and 35% Monday.

–A COLDER OVERALL WEATHER REGIME LOOMS AS PART OF A PATTERN CHANGE after Monday’s 61-deg high—a shift likely to produce below normal daytime temps from next Tuesday through the following weekend and the week which follows.

–Of interest later next week is the potential for a storm system that could generate snow or a wintry mix.

–Temps this week have averaged 8-deg ABOVE NORMAL—but with cooling after Monday’s 61-deg predicted high, next week is to come in nearly 3-deg below normal and the week which follows (March 12-18) is predicted to post a 9-deg deficit.

HERE’S MY LATEST FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST

….WINTER STORM WARNING until 10 pm northwest Indiana…..

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 10 pm southern Cook, Grundy, Livingston and Ford counties.

TONIGHT: Snow mixed with rain in Chicago—and snow with 3 to 6″ accumulations possible in northwest Indiana before ending later tonight. Then breaks in the clouds. Windy and a little colder. Low 31.

SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy, mild temps for early March—except for chilly lake breezes shoreline locations Sunday. Much calmer winds. High Saturday 47. Low Saturday night 29. High Sunday 46—but upper 30s near Lake Michigan.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers likely. Low 38 and rising.

MONDAY: Variably cloudy, breezy and noticeably milder. The year’s first official 60-deg high in Chicago. Scattered rain showers impact 30 to 40% of the day. High 61.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy from the north/northeast and colder. High Tuesday 40—lower lakeshore. Wednesday’s high 37.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. High 34.

FRIDAY: Likely snowy and windy. A wintry mix is possible south. High 33.