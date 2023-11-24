A post-Thanksgiving chill gripped the Chicago area Friday with a high temp of just 32-deg—a reading 12-deg below normal and the coldest daytime high of Fall, 2023—and THE COLDEST DAYTIME HIGH in the more than 8 months since a 25-deg high back on March 18!

It was 16-deg colder today than yesterday (Thanksgiving) when a high of 48 occurred—AND Friday’s average temp was the first to come in BELOW NORMAL after a run of 12 consecutive ABOVE NORMAL DAYS. November, 2023 is currently running a near 4-deg surplus and the month’s opening 24 days have come in 2.7-deg milder than the same period a year ago.

The last Nov 24th to be any colder occurred 10 years ago in 2013 when the November 24th high was 27-deg.

This day ranks among the 13% coldest Nov 24th’s on the book since 1871—ONLY 20 Nov 14th’s have been colder in all that time.

When the books on this week close at midnight Saturday night, this week will have averaged MARKEDLY COLDER than last week—with an average temp which comes in more than 9-deg colder than last week.

THE MOST NOTEWORTHY WEEKEND HEADLINE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR SNOW BEGINNING LATE SATURDAY NIGHT AND CONTINUING WELL INTO SUNDAY

And the wintry chill isn’t over. A STICKING SNOW is on the way Saturday night into Sunday—only the 2nd of the fall, 2023 season and the first sticking snow since Halloween (Oct 31) when 0.9″ fell at O’Hare.

Current indications snow is to begin within an hour or two of 1am Sunday morning and may fall fairly steadily through 1 to 3pm Sunday afternoon—with flurries or sporadic light snow continuing into the early evening late Sunday.

Current expectations are that this ISN’T TO BE A HUGE STORM—BUT with late Thanksgiving week travel included in the plans of a number of area residents, some extra time would be a good idea just to be safe. And it would be wise to check on air travel conditions in case there are delays.

Temps are to hover just at or just above freezing Sunday which means road chemicals will work—but care traveling less widely used thoroughfares and road surface which slick spots are likely.

Current thinking on potential snowfall would put most totals in the 1 to 2″ range—though a few 2-3″ totals aren’t out of the question. Monitor later forecasts since newer data will be coming in before the onset of precipitation and could lead to updates in accumulation forecasts.

The Chicago area is to continue in a BELOW NORMAL TEMP REGIME through next week.

A GREENLAND ATMOSPHERIC BLOCK, the product of abnormally warm air aloft, is to develop there next week into first part of the following week. This is normally a COLD SIGNAL for the Midwest, since such warm pools aloft lead to a buckling of the jet stream which sends northwest steering winds into the central and eastern U.S. Current modeling out into the “medium range” has the block breaking down in late in the 1-2 week time frame. It’s on this basis temps are predicted in the week following next to return to above normal levels.

HERE’S MY LATEST FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (11/24/2023):

TONIGHT and SATURDAY: Extensive cloudiness, cold for the season. Some cloud breaks Saturday may permit SOME spells of mixed sun—but the day’s cloud cover looks dominant. Low tonight 28. High Saturday 35—a reading close to 10-deg below normal.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds lower and thicken. Snow develops late night—likely reaching the city within an hour or two of 1am Sunday morning. Low 28.

SUNDAY: Snow likely—accumulating 1-2″ though a few 2-3″ totals can’t be ruled out. Snow is likely to become more occasional and lighter later in the day with winds shifting northwest and becoming gusty in the afternoon and evening. High 35.

MONDAY: A good deal of sunshine but with mixed clouds. Windy and cold for the season. High 31.

TUESDAY: Opens with sun—but clouding over. Chilly with temps remaining well below seasonal norms. Chance of some light snow at night. High 31.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 38.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, temps closer to seasonal norms. High 41.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, chance of some rain or some possible mixed snow. High 42.