Skilling: Western fires continue to burn, smoke coverage is ‘stunning’

The extent of smoke coverage as a result of the fires across the West is stunning. It’s extended to cover a vast area of the country.

We are likely to see colorful sunrises and sunsets in Chicago and across the Midwest as this smoke continues into our region’s airspace though at high altitudes. That means we’re not likely to smell the smoke. The orange and reddish colors we see at sunrise and sunset are the result of the particulates coming in with the high altitude smoke “scattering” or “reflecting” and the high frequency “blues” in the incoming sunlight, which is composed of all the colors of the rainbows. This leaves the lower frequency yellows, reds and oranges behind and is why we see the bright colors at both ends of the day.

The smoke coverage map is produced using what’s referred to as a “vertically integrated smoke” profile. It’s a fancy way of saying this is a plot of smoke at all levels of the atmosphere even if it’s high above and being propelled forward by upper level winds.

The graphic was generated by the National Weather Service’s high resolution HRRR model at 7am CDT this morning. The easternmost extent of the plume is where smoke is aloft. That the portion of the plume over the Midwest.

Also, note the swirl which shows up in the smoke analysis off western Mexico. There the smoke is being entrained within the circulation of former Hurricane and now Tropical Storm Genevieve, located 155 miles west of Cabo San Lucas in Baja California.

Air Quality

The air quality map lays out the area in which ground level air quality is being impacted by the smoke. This is the area where residents can actually smell the smoke and the area in which they are health consequences to the smoke.

Tree Damage in California

The fires in California have seriously damaged historic facilities within the state’s famed Big Basin Redwoods State Park northeast of Santa Cruz.

The fate of the huge trees within the park, images of which we’ve all grown up seeing, isn’t yet known. Authorities are scrambling in an attempt to generate an assessment.

Well over 300 fires have been burning statewide, two dozen of them characterized as “major” and–virtually all ignited by lightning in the midst of drought and record-breaking heat. And California isn’t alone. Other serious fires are burning in Colorado and other Western states.



The LA Times produced quite a report Thursday on the horrendous air quality in the San Francisco Bay area characterizing it as potentially the worst in the world as a result of smoke generated by the fires.

UCLA climate scientist Dr. Daniel Swain estimates 600,000 acres have burned in lightning-sparked fires–and that’s happened in only 6 days time but posted the following this morning.

“First, good news: fire activity decreased overnight due to development of shallow marine layer along immediate coast, and cooler temps inland. … Right now, I’d put the odds of dry lightning somewhere in NorCal Sun-Mon somewhere around 50/50. So there’s a 50% chance this fizzles altogether. (Fingers crossed). But these storms, if they occur, would produce little/no rain as well as lightning & gusty winds.”