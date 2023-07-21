The week’s ended with beautiful summer weather—-warm, comfortable and with the return of cooling lake breezes along Lake Michigan. Dew points and humidities were comfortable. The official O’Hare high is likely to end up a 83-deg.

Temps across the Greater Chicago area have ranged from 84 at Barrington and Elwood on the warm side of the ledger—to 68 at East Chicago, 69 Wilmette Harbor, 71 at Calumet Harbor and 72 at Kenosha, WI and Winthrop Harbor due to lake breeze cooling..

The air quality’s been good down here at ground level though another colorful sunset lies ahead thanks to northwesterly upper winds which continue to push Canadian wildfire smoke into the area aloft. That’s something modeled to continue over the weekend—so some more colorful sunrises and sunsets can be expected Saturday and Sunday. It will be interesting to see if the scattered coverage t-storms predicted Saturday and Sunday mix some of the smoke down to the surface. That’s happened before and actually made it possible to smell the smoke in spots.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

More than 4,200 wildfires have burned this year in Canada—and over 800 continue to do so in a season which has been the worst on record in Canada. A dry, unseasonably warm spring got the season off to a bad start—and the continuation of sub-par rainfall has led to a continuation of the fires. We’re still a month from the typical peak of the Canadian fire season through the official season is deemed as running from May into October.

CHICAGO CONTINUES TO DODGE THE EXTREME HEAT WHICH CONTINUES TO PLAGUE VIRTUALLY THE ENTIRE SOUTHERN U.S.–from California to Florida. Phoenix logged a record 22nd day with high temps above 110 and is on track to log 100-deg or hotter high temps the remainder of July. Jacksonville, Florida is under its first NWS EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in the 21 years since 2002.

Also of interest in Phoenix—and bad news there—is the failure of the Southwest monsoon to get underway. It’s been 120 days—approximately four months—since it last rained in Phoenix. Monsoon season bring t-storms to the region and runs from June 15th into October, though most year’s monsoons bring their first rains to Phoenix the first week of July. We’re enter the month’s fourth week shortly. Monsoon rains typically make July Phoenix’s wettest month though the often unleash flash flooding and the t-storm outflows which occur produce duststorms—the region’s infamous “haboobs”.

The Financial Times reported in post earlier today that Phoenix, a city of 1.65 million—has seen 85 people severely burned through contact with hot pavement—7of whom have died. And heat related deaths there have reached 257.

BACK HOME HERE IN CHICAGO, northwest upper winds will continue to push cooler than normal air into the area aloft. That leads to an atmosphere which destabiliizes with daytime heating. That’s when the temp drop with height is steeper than usual—a set-up which encourages air to rise and cool. Scattered t-storms “bubble up”in such an environment.

Current indication are t-storm areal coverage may reach as much as 40% of the area, especially in the warmer hours of Saturday and Sunday with comfortable mid-80-deg daytime highs and some modest cooling possible, but mainly in area right along Lake Michigan.

Modeling is still strongly suggest we’ve got some HOT, HUMID weather coming next week—with Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday likely to see temps surging well into the 90s with dew points, a measure of atmospheric moisture, surging into the mid 60s to low 70s. At present, Wed and Thursday appear hottest and it’s conceivable temps could—if t-storm outflows don’t get involved, always a possibility when we sit in the northern flank of of an expanded hot dome where storm clusters can roam—approach 100-deg in some areas.

It appears the weather set-up, in terms of t-storms, could become quite active late next week and in weekend and week which follows. We’ll keep you posted.

HERE’S MY LATEST FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (7/21/2023):

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Warm but comfortable. Low 65.

SATURDAY through SUNDAY: Daytime heating will produce cottony summertime cumulus clouds. 40% coverage t-storms are likely to develop, most numerous in the warmer afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds and some downpours can’t be ruled out with some of these t-storms—but there will by rain-free hours between them. Showers will fade away by later Saturday night under partly cloudy skies only to redevelop as Sunday warms. High Saturday 86—but upper 70s to 80 on area beaches. Low Saturday night 66. A bit more humid Sunday with a high of 87.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and quite warm with moderate humidity’s. High 90—possibly low to mid 80s at the lake. Slight chance of an isolated t-storm.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, turning breezy and hot—especially Wednesday when humidity’s will move noticeably higher. High Tuesday 93. But Wednesday’s high is to reach 97 if t-storm outflows stay away.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy, quite hot and humid. High 99.

FRIDAY: Sun and building clouds, hot and humid. Gusty t-storms possible. High 94.