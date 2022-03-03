Skilling: Warm and mild weekend ahead

Easterly winds off 35-deg Lake Michigan Friday will keep the city and lakeshore chilly–but we’ll be able to open up the windows with a temp surge Saturday! Upper 60s are likely Saturday with a fairly mild, very windy Sunday to follow.

But snow threatens Monday and a cold longer range pattern is to grip the area next week into the following week.

March, a month few Chicagoans consider an oasis of stable weather, is to live up to its volatile historic reputation in coming days and weeks. The short-term weather shifts appear downright jarring–when you figure we’re likely to see the year’s first official 60s in the city, recording 2022s warmest temp to date in the process only to fall into a snowy pattern, an possibly sticking snow on Monday.

Check out this NWS blended model forecast of Saturday temps.

Saturday is on track to produce the warmest temps of 2022 to date with highs surging into the 60s in Chicago for the first time within the city limits since this past December

Thursday

Thursday certainly underscores the changeable nature of March weather. Temps moving into Thursday afternoon are running 21-degrees colder on area thermometers with 30s present versus Wednesday’s 50s. Wind chills are making the temp pullback “feel” even more jarring. They’re down 30-degrees from the same period 24 hours ago.

Storms Systems Taking Us For A Ride

Two storm systems drive the changes we see ahead of us over the coming weekend and heading into next week. Storm 1 sweeps out of Colorado, racing northeastward into Wisconsin Saturday night. This sends powerful southerly winds into the Chicago area within that storm’s warm sectors, and our temps here will take off, surging to the highest levels to date this year.

A period of high winds appears poised to sweep in late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Low level and upper air winds align at that time–a classic high wind set-up. Don’t be surprised to see gusts topping 40 and even a few over 50 mph into early Sunday.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

It’s Monday and Monday night which sees Storm #2, a system expected to race northeastward from Oklahoma up into the Ohio Valley. It’s quite conceivable, based on current thinking, that this could lay down a swath of “accumulating snow” and that Chicago may be close if not end such a snow band. That would be quite a change, wouldn’t it? From upper 60s to sticking snow inside a two-day time frame. Stay tuned on that! Details on the early week potential snow system are preliminary at this distance in time–things can change as we get closer to the event.

6am CST Monday–That’s snow being indicated here in Chicago or close-by with Storm #2

This jet stream “wind max” driving what may become the early week snow-producer, pegged at just under 140 mph at jet cruising altitude, is still hundreds of miles off the California coast over the Pacific Ocean. This means it has yet to be sampled within the Lower 48 weather balloon network. And the fact we’re talking about a potential snow still four days away means this system isn’t yet within the purview of our highest resolution, short term forecast models. So to be putting out snow accumulation numbers at this distance in time would be more than a bit crazy. How many times this winter have we seen folks popping 20″+ snowfall maps up when none of those forecasts has proved accurate. Such a snow hasn’t occurred despite some far-out model estimates in the range. That’s why waiting to within several days of any storm’s arrival is prudent and likely to lead to far more trustworthy accumulation projections.

What we do get from some of our ensemble forecast models are very preliminary probabilities that any potential snowfall will fall in certain ranges of accumulation. Our National Weather Service GEFS model puts chances of 1″ at 71% and of 3″ at 28% while the European Centre’s ensemble is more aggressive putting chances for 1″ of Monday afternoon and nighttime snow at 92% and the chance of a 3″ snow at 60%.

So, it’s interesting and worth monitoring–but also wise to note we’re still days away with a system still out over the Pacific–so we have details to firm up in coming days and will be watching developments.

One thing for sure–those 60s moving within striking distance of 70-deg Saturday are going to feel awfully good!