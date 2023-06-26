Sunshine is set to return Tuesday and Wednesday boosting temps in the process.

It follows the warmest & wettest weekend to date of 2023—with 0.81″ of rain at O’Hare and 1.45″ at Midway. The peak area rainfall over the past 3 days has been the 1.88″ which fell near Oak Lawn.

While many areas received more than an inch of rain, areas farther south weren’t as fortunate. Only 0.26″ was reported at Coal City, 0.27″ at Ottawa, 0.22″ at Jasper, IN and 0.35″ at Hebron, IN as examples.

Even in areas which received rain, the weekend downpours weren’t drought busters. At O’Hare, as an example, weekend rainfall boosted the total which has fallen since April 1 to 4.99″—just 43% the normal of 11.71″ for the period. That leaves a deficit of 6.72″ in place and shows how difficult it can be to address moisture deficits which have taken months to accumulate.

This past weekend saw the year’s high single daytime temp to date at O’Hare—a reading of 93-deg—and Sunday recorded an 85-deg temp. The weekend averaged 78.8-deg—nearly 9-deg warmer than the previous weekend and the warmest full weekend average temp of 2023.

Rains exit for several days once some lingering showers depart early tonight. The re-emergence of sunshine will send temps to near 80 tomorrow, warmer than Monday’s 75—and mixed sunshine Wed and Thu are to produce high of 85 and 83-deg at O’Hare respectively.

A beach hazards statement is in effect into Tuesday morning as NNW overnight winds strengthen building waves and the rip current potential on Chicago area beaches.

The intense heat which has baked Texas is to expand north in coming days—sending 100-deg daytime highs north into downstate Illinois, including the St. Louis area by Thursday. The jet stream on the heat’s northern periphery will therefore shift into Chicago airspace even as atmospheric moisture levels rise. This suggests additional rains are to occur later this week.

Some showers could make a move on the area latest Wednesday—but its the period Thursday into Saturday which could see some better organized and potential heavier waves of showers and t-storms coming onto the scene. Early estimates put potential rainfall from now through the coming weekend at 90 to as much as 180% normal (a typical week here sees about an inch of rain). So this will be a development to monitor as we continue to hope for additional drought relief.

HERE’S MY LATEST MONDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (6/26/2023):

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT INTO TUESDAY MORNING for waves (3-6 ft.) AND POSSIBLE RIP CURRENTS

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers wind down. Clouds break later tonight. Seasonably warm. Low 64.

TUESDAY: Sunshine increases as clouds continue to diminish. Breezy and warmer. High 80—but low to mid 70s beaches.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 61.

WEDNESDAY: Mixed sun gives—but an occasional cloudy spell. Warmer. Chance of a shower or two, possibly thundery in spots—but impacting less than 20% of the area. High 85—but low to mid 70s beaches.

THURSDAY: Clouding over. Growing prospects for some showers and t-storms. Becoming humid. High 83.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: A good deal of cloudiness. Some clusters of showers and t-storms. While some may produce downpours, they’re likely to be separated by rain-free spells. HIGH FRIDAY 83. Saturday’s high 84.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Mixed sun and clouds. quite warm and moderately humid. Highs both days 89—but 70s lakeshore.