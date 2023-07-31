July 2023—the 7th wettest July of the past 153 years with nearly half its days reporting rainfall—closes on a GORGEOUS NOTE Monday. The high temp is likely to end up 83-deg after a morning low of 64. Humidities and dew points have been eminently comfortable.

July rainfall comes in at 7.61″–more than twice normal at O’Hare and 3.90″ above the normal of 3.71″. But the 11.13″ at Midway was a new record for the South Side site where the observational record goes back to 1928. That tally beat the previous July rain record of 10.29″ recorded in 1996 by a wide margin.

Now we head into August—a month which ranks the 2nd warmest and 2nd wettest month of the year. A typical August sees normal temps start at 84/67 and cool modestly to 80/63 as daylight continues its slow seasonal decline.

Chicagoans have watched as the city has lost 47 minutes of its possible daily sunshine since our longest day (and first day of astronomical summer) back on June 21st. July 31st ends up with 2 minutes 5 seconds less potential daylight than 24 hours earlier. But the coming 31 days in August will see another 136 minutes of daylight disappear as the seasonal loss of daylight continues. But shorter days take a while to impact temps here. There’s plenty of warm weather yet to go before the chillier days of late autumn take hold.

The National Weather Service-Chicago Forecast Office has storm survey crews out in the field today continuing to examine storm damage from Friday night’s storms. The office is reporting confirmation of 6 tornadoes—-what are referred to as “QLCS” twisters—different from the conventional super cell-generated twister which is very often strong and longer lasting and which spins up under the rear southwest quadrant of supercells. By comparison, “QLCS” twisters tend to be weaker and don’t last as long. They also spin up along bow shaped t-storm lines on the front side of incoming squall lines. That was certainly the case Friday night. All six twisters are surveyed to have produce EF0 and EF1 level damage with winds generally in the 80 to 95 mph range. (The acronym “QLCS stands for “Quasi-Linear Convective System”–and the term applies to the bow-shaped squall line along which these tornadoes develop). Damage Friday night was done by straight line storm gusts as well.

The new work week opens much quieter with another beautiful day ahead tomorrow with a summer sky likely to be decorated by some cottony cumulus and a slight increase in humidity. There’s also some Canadian wild fire smoke creeping onto the scene again. The densest smoke if predicted north of Chicago—but we’re likely to see some colorful sunrises and sunsets due to the smoke in coming days.

Warmth and humidity build Wednesday and Thursday and a few isolated t-storms can’t be ruled out.

But it’s the coming weekend which will have to be monitored for more significant precipitation according to current model guidance. Not all models are on board with storms yet, but a blend of models would suggest showers and t-storms and an easterly wind will suppress temps and potentially open the heavens even as humidities take off and more humid air with dew points in the 60s takes hold.

HERE’S MY LATEST MONDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (7/31/2023)

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, comfortable. Low 63.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with moderate humidities and easterly lake breezes continuing. High 86—but closer to 80 on area beaches.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, seasonable early August temps. Low 65.

WEDNESDAY: A good deal of cloudiness but with mixed sun at times. Chance of a few isolated t-storms mainly south of the city in the afternoon. High 89—but low to mid 80s on area beaches.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, quite warm a bit more humid. Several scattered t-storms can’t be ruled out—but coverage looks limited. High 89—but low 80s lakeshore.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, warm and a bit humid. High 87—but upper 70s lakeshore.,

SATURDAY: Clouding over, more humid. Prospects for t-storms increase, particularly in the afternoon—but becoming more likely Saturday night. High 84.

SUNDAY: Humid with clusters of showers and t-storms likely. High 83—70s lakeshore.

MONDAY: Partly sunny.. High 83.