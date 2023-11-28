IT’S COLD—and UNSEASONABLY SO!! Only 7 Nov 28’s since official records began here in 1872 have been colder. BUT WARMING IS ON THE WAY!! TEMPS WED AFTERNOON ARE LIKELY TO SURGE NEARLY 20-DEG HIGHER THAN TODAY’S LOW 20S…….

Chicagoans shivered through the coldest weather in 8 months. The high temp only made it to 23-deg today, tied with the 23-deg reading on tthis date 46 years ago in 1977.

It’s been 47 years—since the 16-deg high on this date in 1976—that a Nov 28th has been colder.

A combination of events have led to the current early season chill: among them a jet stream which roared southward from the northernmost arctic reaches of North America and the presence of a reflective snow pack which limits the warming effect of any sunshine on an income cold air mass. Snow is said to have a high “albedo”–in other words, it’s a highly reflective surface which diminishes the warming effect of incoming sunlight. It’s no accident the coldest weather here follows the establishment of a snowpack. A cover of snow is, in a very real sense, the “track” over which the “arctic express” runs.

The good news is upper steering winds are to shift in coming days. These winds, rather than blowing out of the arctic, are to sweep into the area from the Pacific. Pacific air is, by its nature this time of year, relatively mild by day and cool at night (thanks to its dry nature which allows cooling at night).

Clouds have been increasing Tuesday afternoon. That’s the result of the milder Pacific air running up and over the retreating arctic air mass.

The combination of a cloud cover the mixing produced by elevated SW wind velocities overnight mean temps will not fall off much overnight and we’ll find temps build from milder starting levels Wednesday morning.

This means Wednesday afternoon should see temps—amid a good deal of sunshine and a gust WSW surface wind—are likely to surge nearly 20-deg warmer than today and to levels more typical of late November. Low 40s appear a good bet Wed afternoon.

This week, despite the coming temp rebound, will see temps average more than 15-deg higher than last week, coming in close to 5-deg BELOW NORMAL by the time the books close on the week Sat night. By comparison, last week averaged close to 11-deg ABOVE NORMAL.

Despite the warming, a wet weather system fueled by a northward surge in Gulf moisture, appears likely to spread a shield of rain into the Chicago area Friday. Chilly ENE winds mean temps will hold in the low 40s—though we’ll monitor the development of this system closely since chilly air capable of some mixed snow may not be far away.

Another weather system moves in Sunday night into Tuesday. The early read on this suggest we in Chicago will again find ourselves close to chilly air which may permit some of its moisture to fall as snow or a wintry mix.

December, the open to the 3-month METEOROLOGICAL WINTER SEASON (Dec, Jan & Feb) arrives Friday. December has historically been Chicago’s 3rd coldest month of the year—behind Jan (our coldest month) and Feb (the 2nd coldest). El Nino winters, like the one we’re about to enter, have produced milder than normal overall temps in nearly 60% of El Nino years—so it will be interesting to see if the coming season follows suit.

HERE’S MY LATEST TUESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (11/28/2023)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and not quite as cold. Low 21 and holding fairly steady overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Generous sunshine, windy and a good deal milder in the afternoon. High 42– a reading closer to historic norms for Nov 29th—and nearly 20-deg warmer than Tuesday’s chilly 23.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as cold. Low 30.

THURSDAY: Clouding over, seasonably mild by afternoon. High 45.

FRIDAY: A chilly rain, blustery east/northeast winds off Lake Michigan. Rain is likely to taper off in the afternoon and evening. High 41.

SATURDAY: Extensive cloudiness, similar temps—but not as windy. High 42.

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Chance of some light rain. High 44.

MONDAY: Cloudy. Some rain or snow likely. High 42.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, colder. Chance of snow or mixed rain and snow showers. High 39.