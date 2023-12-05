Measurable snow fell for only the third time this fall and early winter Tuesday morning. While only 0.3″ was measured at O’Hare and 0.1″ at Midway, some areas away from the city and Lake Michigan measured 1″ or more.

It was 5 miles north/northwest of Belvidere that the area’s heaviest snowfall was reported. 2.4″ had fallen there by Tuesday’s opening hours. 1″ and greater totals were reported by COCRAHS volunteer observers Tuesday morning near Cary, Valparaiso and Wanatah IN, Rockford, Bull Valley and Hampshire. But southern sections of the metro area reported NO—or VERY LIMITED accumulations. And above freezing daytime temps led to the quick demise of much of this snow in areas where it stuck.

THE CHICAGO AREA recorded a 5th consecutive day without sun making this the first Dec 1 through 5 period in the 71 years since 1952 that the opening 5-days of December have produced NO SUN.

UNSEASONABLY MILD PACIFIC AIR is making its way across the Plains and western Midwest Tuesday—due to stream into Chicago on gusty southwest winds Wed night, Thursday, Friday and into Saturday. Chicago temps will reach the 50s Thursday and come within striking distance of 60-deg Friday.

El Nino winters are known for these surges of mild Pacific air. It was the winter of 1982 which saw folks walking in shorts on Chicago’s lakefront as Christmas Eve temps surge into the mid 60s. And our in-house review of above 60-deg temps from this date forward since 1942 indicates 24 of the past 81 years have seen a 60-deg temp beyond this date—that’s in 30% of years during that period.

Clouds will be plentiful again Wednesday as the milder Pacific air runs up and over the retreating cold air. But as warmer air gains a foothold here, mixed sunshine will accompany strong SW winds Thursday and Friday propelling daytime temps to levels more typical of mid to late October—and 20-deg above the upper 30-deg high temp levels which are “normal” at this point in a December on Friday. Warm as reading may be—even if they reach 60-deg Friday, as they may in parts of the Chicago metro area—the predicted highs are likely to fall short of the 64-deg record high on the books and set back in 1946 here on Dec 8 (Friday’s date).

The mild air is sweeping out of the equatorial Pacific south and west of Hawaii with a PINEAPPLE EXPRESS pattern—more commonly referred to an as ATMOSPHERIC RIVER. these days. The mild air is moist and dropping copious amounts of rain and, in the mountains of the northern Rockies, of snow. The NWS Seattle office is reporting rainfall tallies in excess of 7″.

Accompanying the warmer than normal air is a jet stream wind max of 190 mph out over the eastern Pacific. These strong winds aloft are to sweep into the central U.S. by the weekend, developing a deep upper trough—the sort of weather feature which contributes to storm development.

Such a storm is to spin up near the Texas Panhandle then track northeastward into Illinois generating potentially heavy 1-2″ rains in the Chicago area Saturday into Saturday night. The storm is to tug colder air into the central U.S. and a swath of snow may well develop on the storm’s back side—likely to the west of Chicago. But track forecasts will have to be monitored as fresher data and model runs arrive in coming days. The precipitation may, in the storm’s final stage, begin mixing with or changing to snow in Chicago amid strong winds Sunday before ending.

HERE’S MY LATEST TUESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (12/5/2023)

TONIGHT: A heavy overcast lingers, breezy and a little colder. A little drizzle, some sprinkles or some snow flurries possible in spots. Low 31.

WEDNESDAY: Extensive clouds dominate, breezy and chilly. A sprinkle or snowflake possible, especially in the morning. High 39.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Some breaks in the clouds, especially late. Becoming windy and not as cold. Temps hold nearly steady around 37.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Partly sunny, windy and a good deal milder. Highs 54 Thursday and an unseasonable 59 Thursday. Daytime wind gusts approaching 30 mph likely.

SATURDAY: Rain developing. High 49—but turning colder Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Rain or a wintry mix trending more to snow or snow showers, windy and colder. High 37.

MONDAY and TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High Monday 34. Tuesday’s high 35.