Skilling: Spring storms set to sweep into Chicago this week

Our spring-level warmth will last into Wednesday.

Temps have returned to the 60s for a second consecutive day Monday and for the sixth time in 2021.

But two spring storms to sweep across the Midwest in the coming week.

First Tuesday

Storm #1 lifts northward and tracks to Chicago’s west Tuesday into Wednesday. It has potential to generate gusty winds, winds which slice in off Lake Michigan Tuesday, cooling shoreline areas even as 60s occur inland for a third day.

And then Thursday Night

But it’s Storm #2 which is being advertised by modelling as likely to be the stronger of the two systems.

Guidance off the European model, which has been consistent in developing a powerhouse surface system, suggests a new round of wind gusts which may well top 50 mph in the Thursday night/Friday morning time frame.

NWS blended model 7-day precip estimate through next Monday morning

What’s more, the predicted atmosphere set-up not only includes a moisture reach influx of moist Gulf air likely to be whipped back into chilly air on the storm’s backside. It also appears Chicago is to sit beneath the potent upper left exit region of a northeastbound speed max at jet stream level. That’s a region of the atmosphere most likely to generate strong dynamic lifting which maximize precip production.

NWS blended model 7-day precip estimate through next Monday morning



Total 7-day precipitation could reach into the 1.4” to 3.2″ range.

Side Note

Side note for my fellow weather geeks: This morning’s 7am CST run of the National Weather Service’s newly configured GFS model known as version 16 becomes operational. It’s been run in parallel with the previous version of the GFS for a number of months. Among the improvement in the new GFS is a healthy increase in the model’s vertical resolution increase in the model’s vertical resolution from 64 to 127 layers and extending full horizontal resolution out the 384 hours. Here a technical paper outlining the changes (Note: This gets pretty involved but am putting it out there for those interested: https://www.weather.gov/…/pdf2/scn21-20gfs_v16.0.pdf)