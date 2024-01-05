Friday marked the 16th consecutive above normal day—a day which has recorded 83% of its possible sun.

Today’s above normal temps (the day is likely to average 6-deg above normal) means January’s opening 5 days have come in close to 7-deg milder than last year and over 5-deg ABOVE NORMAL—mild enough to rank among the 28% warmest January opens in 153 years of records.

BUT BIG CHANGES LOOM—including 3 shots at sticking snow in the coming week—the first of them— just hours away, likely to commence in the city between 11 pm and 1am then continue quite steadily through the lunch hour Saturday and then occasionally inro early Saturday night. Temps above freezing mean some drizzle may mix in Saturday afternoon and night.

The system behind our first snow is to spin up into a winter storm and bring the first major snow of the season to portions of the Mid-Atlantic states away from the coast and to New England, where Boston may be among the areas with a significant accumulation—perhaps 10″ and even locally more away from the ocean in Interior New England.

When all is said and done here in Chicago—1 to 3″ of snow may fall by Saturday night—less in northwest Indiana.

BUT THE SECOND STORM SYSTEM bears down on the area Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night and is to be endowed with prolific moisture. Temps and the precise track of that storm—expected to sink into the Texas Panhandle then hook into the Midwest—will determine how much snow falls. Reliable accumulation numbers will depend upon that storm’s ability to “dynamically cool” the atmosphere—something which doesn’t seem out of the question. Storm systems within which moist air is encouraged to ascend at a rapid rate ARE ABLE TO produce their own cold air capable of taking precip from liquid or a mix over to crystalline form (i.e. SNOW) . Such cooling, the result of the ascending air expanding of this air in the lower pressures at higher levels of the atmosphere, is referred to as dynamic cooling. If this occurs in Tuesday’s system, snowfall may be significant. The exact track of the storm will figure into just how much snow is produced. But the degree of dynamic cooling and the precise track will undergo refinement in the days to come and reliable accumulation figures will then become possible.

The fact the Monday night, Tue and Tue night storm doesn’t have a huge supply of cold air in its midst without generating it by itself makes forecasts at this distance at time unreliable and, thus a dicey proposition—thus the reluctance to assign accumulation numbers at the moment. Raw model forecasts of potential snowfall range anywhere from an inch to over 11″ now. Reconciling which of those numbers are most accurate will take observations of the storm’s development in the days ahead. If you have travel plans or outdoor plans sensitive to the weather in the Monday night through Tuesday night time frame, monitoring future forecast updates is the prudent move.

ALSO OF INTEREST, the potential for still another accumulating snow scenario late this coming week and for a MAJOR NORTH AMERICAN UPPER AIR PATTERN SHIFT which is likely to be driven in part by the development of GREENLAND BLOCKING as warm air aloft gathers there. Greenland blocks frequently dislodge arctic air and spell a change to colder weather—and that’s what’s expected by next weekend and the weekend beyond. This is likely to finally deliver the arctic chill noticeably absent up to the point in time. The 6 to 10m and 8 to 14 day temp trend forecasts I’m posting with this forecast offer a clear indication of a shift to much colder winter temps beyond this coming week.

HERE’S MY LATEST FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (1/5/2024)

TONIGHT: Wet snow developing, likely beginning in the city and close-in suburbs between 11 pm and 1am. Low 30.

SATURDAY: Snow through midday, then more occasional light snow possibly mixed with drizzle at times. Potential total accumulations mainly 1 to 3″–but lower totals in northwest Indiana. High 36

SATURDAY NIGHT: Some flurries or a little drizzle at times. Low 30.

SUNDAY: Extensive cloudiness lingers. A flurry or a bit of drizzle possible. High 37.

MONDAY: Cloudy, southeast winds strengthen slowly. High 38.

MONDAY NIGHT, TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT: Snow or a wintry mix developing and turning windy. Gusts to 30 mph from the northeast likely Tuesday and Tuesday night. Significant snow accumulations possible over all or portions of the metro area in areas where precip falls as snow—less in areas where a mix of snow and rain occurs. Monitor forecasts. High Tuesday 34.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, quite windy with some lingering flurries possible early. Winds ease during the day. High 35.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, possible flurries or some snow showers. High 33.

FRIDAY: Windy. Good chance of snow. High 31.