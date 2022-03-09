Skilling: Snow Thursday night but 50s by Sunday

Changes – and snow – are in store for us over the next few days.

Thursday will be partly sunny in the morning then clouding over in the afternoon and colder.

Thursday night, a period of light snow may lay down a dusting to 2 inches. A few totals may top 2 inches, possible mainly south sections of the area.

Clouds hang in with a few flurries or a snow shower Friday. Winds strengthen slowly–especially in the afternoon. High 36.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Mix Messages for the Weekend

Then colder arctic air sweeps in for a day Saturday. It will be the coldest day of the coming week. Sunny and windy too.

But strong warming amid wind gusts to 40 MPH sweeps into the area boosting temps to the 50s Sunday. It will be much milder and sunny.

And don’t forget to change your clocks Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time!

Mild Week Next Week

A mild week lies ahead next week. 50 degree days are possible Monday and Tuesday with readings well into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday and the week as a whole averaging nearly 20-degrees warmer than this week