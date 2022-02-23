Skilling: Snow likely Thursday, afternoon commute could be messy

The week’s second storm system is to bring the Chicago area accumulating snow Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect beginning at noon Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.

Scattered lake effect snow flurries will begin Wednesday night but more general accumulating snow is on the way beginning Thursday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Thursday’s evening commute could be impacted.

The system’s steadiest snow appears likely to fall over roughly a 12-hour period through 2 to 4 am Friday morning.

Snowfall is then to devolve into far more more selective and far lower coverage lake-effect snow showers which may spill over into Friday morning in lakeside counties.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

The incoming system, while hardly a “super storm”, is to be energetic enough to produce “NE” winds reaching 20-25 mph during the period of snowfall.

Accumulations could range from 2 to 4”. Some modeling suggests heavier totals–even isolated (i.e. far lower areal coverage) 6-8″ amounts may occur in portions of the along the Illinois and southeast Wisconsin Lake Michigan shoreline.

Much warmer weather next week?

Interesting notes on longer range indications over the coming 16 days and heading into March.

50s or even 60s for may be possible next week.

Shots of milder air often begin arriving on the scene as we move into March. It’s a fact that projections off some of our longer range forecast models indicate what could be the mildest surge of air yet this year to date may be coming in later next week.

March weather can be very finnicky. While a spell 50s or 60s may occur here (or nearby)–in fact one such spell is hinted for later next week going into the following weekend,–current modeling out into the medium range suggests a series of storm systems are likely to traverse the Midwest in the days which follow the potential late week warming next week.