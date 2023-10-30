Snow is on the way for Halloween!

Snow is set to arrive in the Chicago area around lunchtime Tuesday.

Less than an inch is expected for most of the Chicago area by Thursday. With lake effect snow, portions of Northwest Indiana could see about an inch.

Tuesday’s it’s arrival is right on the money in terms of Chicago climatology. Historically, the first flakes have flown on or about October 31st over the years.

Modeling suggests there may even be enough to stick on colder outdoor surfaces. It wouldn’t last long given the environment in which its falling, and any accumulation would likely be limited to colder outdoor surfaces–like grass.

Monday was the coldest morning of the season so far.

It was a bit nippy Monday morning–in fact, the chilliest morning in the Greater Chicago area of the autumn 2023 season to date and the coldest morning lows in the city in 6 months!

The low temps bottomed out at 33 in the city at both O’Hare and Midway–the lowest reading here in the city since a 31-degree minimum back on April 26th.

But even colder readings occurred away from the city. Check out these Monday morning low temps:

23 McHenry

24 Elburn

25 Woodstock

25 Shabbona

25 Sugar Grove

25 Roscoe

26 Sycamore

26 Elburn

26 DeKalb

26 South Beloit

26 Rochelle

27 Lake in the Hills

27 Harvard

27 Poplar Grove

27 Rockford

27 Geneva

27 West Chicago

27 Elgin

27 Lake Zurich

27 Gurnee

27 Poplar Grove

28 Plainfield

28 Streamwood

28 Crystal Lake

28 Lake Barrington

28 Kenosha Water Tower, WI

28 Rolling Meadows

28 Pleasant Prairie, WI

28 Hoffman Estates

28 Wonder Lake

28 St. Charles

29 Lake Forest

29 Warrenville

29 Frankfort

29 Naperville

29 Carol Stream

29 Burr Ridge

30 Wheeling

30 Coal City

30 Marseilles

30 Glen Ellyn

30 Vernon Hills

30 Glenview

31 Peotone

31 Kankakee

31 Dwight

31 Wilmette

31 Wheaton

31 Hickory Hills

31 Evanston

31 Bonfield

32 Crown Point, IN

32 Roselawn, IN

33 Hobart, IN

33 Valparaiso, IN

33 Hebron, IN

33 Calumet Harbor

34 Gary, IN

38 LaPorte, IN

39 Chesterton, IN

41 Burns Harbor, IN

41 Michigan City, IN