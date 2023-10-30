Snow is on the way for Halloween!
Snow is set to arrive in the Chicago area around lunchtime Tuesday.
Less than an inch is expected for most of the Chicago area by Thursday. With lake effect snow, portions of Northwest Indiana could see about an inch.
Tuesday’s it’s arrival is right on the money in terms of Chicago climatology. Historically, the first flakes have flown on or about October 31st over the years.
Modeling suggests there may even be enough to stick on colder outdoor surfaces. It wouldn’t last long given the environment in which its falling, and any accumulation would likely be limited to colder outdoor surfaces–like grass.
Monday was the coldest morning of the season so far.
It was a bit nippy Monday morning–in fact, the chilliest morning in the Greater Chicago area of the autumn 2023 season to date and the coldest morning lows in the city in 6 months!
The low temps bottomed out at 33 in the city at both O’Hare and Midway–the lowest reading here in the city since a 31-degree minimum back on April 26th.
But even colder readings occurred away from the city. Check out these Monday morning low temps:
- 23 McHenry
- 24 Elburn
- 25 Woodstock
- 25 Shabbona
- 25 Sugar Grove
- 25 Roscoe
- 26 Sycamore
- 26 Elburn
- 26 DeKalb
- 26 South Beloit
- 26 Rochelle
- 27 Lake in the Hills
- 27 Harvard
- 27 Poplar Grove
- 27 Rockford
- 27 Geneva
- 27 West Chicago
- 27 Elgin
- 27 Lake Zurich
- 27 Gurnee
- 27 Poplar Grove
- 28 Plainfield
- 28 Streamwood
- 28 Crystal Lake
- 28 Lake Barrington
- 28 Kenosha Water Tower, WI
- 28 Rolling Meadows
- 28 Pleasant Prairie, WI
- 28 Hoffman Estates
- 28 Wonder Lake
- 28 St. Charles
- 29 Lake Forest
- 29 Warrenville
- 29 Frankfort
- 29 Naperville
- 29 Carol Stream
- 29 Burr Ridge
- 30 Wheeling
- 30 Coal City
- 30 Marseilles
- 30 Glen Ellyn
- 30 Vernon Hills
- 30 Glenview
- 31 Peotone
- 31 Kankakee
- 31 Dwight
- 31 Wilmette
- 31 Wheaton
- 31 Hickory Hills
- 31 Evanston
- 31 Bonfield
- 32 Crown Point, IN
- 32 Roselawn, IN
- 33 Hobart, IN
- 33 Valparaiso, IN
- 33 Hebron, IN
- 33 Calumet Harbor
- 34 Gary, IN
- 38 LaPorte, IN
- 39 Chesterton, IN
- 41 Burns Harbor, IN
- 41 Michigan City, IN