The Chicago area has its best shot at some rain Saturday night and a portion of Sunday and Monday in 3 weeks. T-storms are to erupt as moisture sweeps into the area.

The storms are to occur in clusters with rain-free periods between them. Downpours and gusty winds are possible with the heaviest storms—but the breaks in precipitation means Sunday isn’t to be a total washout.

Though model forecasts of rainfall are always dicey in the warm season given the varied rainfalls which occur with precipitation this time of year, particularly when it involves t-storms—the machine rain projections offer guidance on the precipitation trend which may occur. And our in-house examination of TOTAL MODEL RAIN ESTIMATES between Saturday night and Monday evening suggests amounts could range from as little at 0.25″ to as much as 1.40″.

Approach those numbers with care because t-storms are capable of intense local downpours which can exceed model guidance. But we’re in drought. Rainfall since April is down more than 7″. Soil moisture has been depleted and this can lead to over prediction of rain in some situations. Having said that—the big picture, meteorologically suggests we may see the heaviest totals of June in a number of locations in and around Chicago.

The best estimate based on an average across a whole series of model precipitation projections is that the first cluster of showers and t-storms could sweep in in the 8 or 9 p.m. time frame Saturday night—then move out in the predawn hours.

Daytime heating as temps cool aloft and an upper wind max moves in Sunday could lead to the develop of some good coverage showers and t-storms. Timing on these rains will become clearer as we move closer to the event.

Unstable air means showers and even some t-storms may bubble up again Monday—with another potential rainmaker showing up on guidance Wednesday night into Friday next week. Some current estimates on precipitation put potential 6 to 10 and 11 to 15 day total precipitation at 75 to 125% normal. That wouldn’t break the drought, but we’re at the stage any rain would be welcome.

Another day Friday of widely varied lakefront to inland high temps with readings as high as 92 noted at Oswego and a likely 87 degrees high at O’Hare while the buoys at Wilmette, Winthrop and Burns Harbor have registered mid to upper 60s.

The weekend it to open hot with generous sun Saturday. Lake breezes will cool beaches Saturday—but less than in recent days and inland highs could reach 94.

HERE’S MY LATEST FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (6/23/23):

AIR QUALITY ALERT EXTENDED THROUGH SATURDAY BY ILLINOIS EPA.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, hazy & seasonably warm. Low 65.

SATURDAY: Generous sunshine, hazy and turning hot inland. Clouds increase toward and during the evening. High 94 inland but upper 70s to mid 80s on area beaches.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A wave of showers and t-storms develop—most likely in the 8 or 9 p.m. and 3 to 5 a.m. time frame Saturday night. Lightning and some downpours in some heavier storms. More humid in time. Low 68.

SUNDAY: Some possible mixed sun in the morning. But clouds build and more humid. New showers and t-storms develop late morning and or in the afternoon. Not as warm. Windy and warm. Highs 82 to 87—but with cooler outflows possible in and near t-storms.

SUNDAY NIGHT and MONDAY: A good deal of cloudiness, humid. Clusters of showers and t-storms from time to time. Low Sunday night 67. Cooler Monday. High 78.

TUESDAY: Clearing, breezy and cooler. Lake winds return. High 74—60s lakeshore.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine but with increasing clouds taking over. Some showers or t-storms possible at night. High 78—60 lakeshore.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Showery spells possible—some thundery. Highs both day 83—but lower lakeshore.