A beautiful end to a sporadically stormy week here. Temps Friday will likely top out at 81 at O’Hare—but have held to 70 on the Lake Michigan shoreline at Waukegan Harbor and at the Wilmette buoy.

The day has logged 77% of its normal sunshine and temps have reached the mid 80s at the warmest inland locations.

Rains with some embedded thunder are crossing the Mississippi River late afternoon—only 160 miles west of Chicago–and they are eastbound. They’re due to reach the Chicago area between 7 and 9pm and waves of showers with some embedded t-storms are expected to sweep the area into mid Saturday morning when they’ll thin out to more scattered showers.

Occasional cloud breaks should allow spell of mixed sun to develop as Saturday proceeds.

It’s rained 8 of the past 13 days here–with July rainfall only 7 days into the month at the official O’Hare rain gauge running 5.5 times normal and more than 3.5″ above normal. The site has recorded 4.28″ thus far for July–a month that typically sees 3.71″ for the entire month! So we’ve already logged as fully July’s worth of rain and then some.

Sunday looks beautiful with generous sunshine and only some scattered cottony summertime cumulus clouds.

And Monday will see temps surge to 91 in the afternoon with a brisk SW wind developing and able to overcome lake cooling.

It’s later Tuesday–after temps surge to 90-deg and dew points rise into the mid to upper 60s making it feel more humid that the next batch of showers and t-storms arrive. They’ll last through Wednesday and Wed and the early read on that system is that it could be a healthy rainfall producer. While potentially beneficial for portions of the area which have missed the most recent set of downpours, this could become an issue for areas where BIG RAINS HAVE OCCURRED.

What lies ahead is a pattern likely to keep producing rains and t-storms at regular enough intervals to generate ABOVE NORMAL RAINFALL. A third wave of showers and t-storms could impact the area next weekend.

Temps this week will finish just under 3-deg below normal and current expectations are that, despite two days with high temps approaching 90 on Monday and Tuesday, next week may average a degree below normal.

THERE CONTINUE TO INDICATIONS OF A HOTTER WEATHER REGIME POSSIBLY TAKING HOLD in the week which follows next–with tempos in the July 16-22nd time frame currently projected to average close to 4-deg above normal suggesting a series of daytime 90s may be in the offing then.

HERE’S MY LATEST FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (7/7/2023)

TONIGHT: Clouding over. Showers begin reaching the city in the 7 to 9pm time frame–earliest in the west suburbs; latest in northwest Indiana. The showers and some embedded t-storms the remainder of the night. Haze and some possible fog patches. Low 64.

SATURDAY: Clusters of showers, some with thunder, become more scattered late morning and afternoon when occasional cloud breaks should allow some mixed sunshine. High 77.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds scatter. Low 61.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High 84–but mid 70s to near 80 beaches.

MONDAY: Generous sunshine, turning breezy and quite warm in the afternoon. High 91.

TUESDAY: Increasing cloudiness, breezy, quite warm and turning more humid. Afternoon or evening t-storms develop over parts of the metro area. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and t-storms, humid. Not quite as warm. High 79.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, seasonably warm. Chance of a shower or t-storm. High 83–70s beaches.

FRIDAY: Clouding over, warm and humid. Shower and t-storm prospects and coverage increase. High 84.