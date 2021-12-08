Skilling: Roller coaster temps ahead for weekend — 60s likely next week

Warming has begun! Well, at least a rebound from the early week arctic chill.

The Chicago area is headed toward a warmer late week–with a period of possible 50s arriving Friday night (after daytime highs in the 40s Friday. This will be followed by wind-driven and fairly jarring cooling and likely steady or falling temps on Saturday, only to be followed by even warmer temps and even the potential for some December 60-degree temps next week.

FORECAST AVERAGE TEMP DEPARTURE over the 5-day period from now through midnight CST Sunday night. The forecast has been generated by the overnight run of the National Weather Service’s GFS model.



Check out the low temps at Chicago O’Hare in recent days:

Monday morning – 15 degrees

Tuesday morning – 13 degrees

Wednesday morning – 26 degrees

About December 60s in Chicago

Weather observations over the 150 year official Chicago observational record shows 60s in December aren’t as rare an one may think. They certainly aren’t an every year occurrence. And they definitely don’t dominate the December weather scene in Chicago.

But I’ve found 35 of the past 149 full Decembers here in Chicago have produced a 60-deg temp, that’s 23% of Decembers since 1871 which have recorded at least one 60-deg temp. There have even been 70-degree highs-including a 70-deg high in Dec 1970 and 71-deg highs in December 1982 and December 1970.