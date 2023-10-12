We’re not done with rain from the incoming autumn storm system—far from it.

The storm, with a central pressure of 990 mb (29.22″) is centered of Kansas and is creeping eastward. The system is a giant atmospheric wind machine—and will be here in Chicago too. Gusts topping 50 mph are occurring beneath its southern flank from New Mexico into the Texas Panhandle.

The system has sprung up on the nose of a powerful 150 mph jet stream wind max which widely varied temps across the powerful system have developed. Those upper winds roaring across the Four Corners area of the Southwest at jet airplane cruising altitudes and encourage the large scale ascension of air which drops surface pressures and encourage the powerful winds I’ve mentioned—which, in turn, import copious amount of Gulf moisture into the system.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Temps on its south side are approaching 90-deg in western Texas while a snowstorm is whitening the central Rockies to the north prompting a variety of winter weather watches and advisories there. Severe weather is to break out in its warm sector, which extends north into Nebraska where tornado watches are in effect.

Overnight and Thursday morning rains have drenched the southern half as well as western sections of the Greater Chicago area with totals topping 2″ at Coal City, Ottawa, Marseilles, Morris and Sublette to name a few—and heavy 1.50″ rains have already occurred through Chicago south suburbs. east into sections of northwest Indiana.

BUT THERE’S MORE COMING. While rains have thinned out as expected in much of the Chicago area and overnight rainfall will be spotty, rains will sweep in with embedded t-storms Friday into Friday night. And backwash rain will continue Saturday as winds shift NNE and strengthen with gusts topping 40 mph in open areas Sat afternoon and over Lake Michigan where waves are projected to build to 12 ft. or more.

The strong NNE winds spill over into Sunday when the chilly air the transport southward the length of the still warm waters of Lake Michigan into Chicago are to produce lake effect showers which will come and go Sunday and Monday.

TOTAL ADDITIONAL RAINFALL across the Greater Chicago area from the renewed rainfall may bring another 1.20″ to 3″ of rain to the area between now and late Sunday night.

HERE’S MY LATEST THURSDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (10/12/2022)

TONIGHT: Extensive cloudiness, breezy and mild for the season. Spotty sprinkles or light showers. Low 56.

FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain develops, becoming heavy at times from lunchtime forward into Friday night. Some embedded t-storms are likely. Gusty winds to 30 mph at times. High Friday 62. Low Friday night 54.

SATURDAY: Rainy, quite windy and turning cooler. Gusts may build to 40+ mph at times by and during Saturday afternoon. High 58—but lowering to the low and mid 50s in the afternoon.

SUNDAY and MONDAY: A good deal of cloudiness, windy and cool. Lake-effect rain showers impacting mainly lakeside counties. Gusts to 35 mph Sunday and to 25 mph Monday. Highs both days 54.

TUESDAY: Clouds and some mixed sun, much less windy. High 59.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, modestly milder. High 62.

THURSDAY: Showery, breezy and mild. High 63.