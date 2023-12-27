The Chicago area has cycled into a colder—though STILL ABOVE NORMAL—temp regime with Wednesday’s high of 42 deg—a temp which equals the normal highs here at the end of November. So we essentially had temps which would have been considered normal 3 weeks earlier.

While the Wednesday high of 42 was still 8-deg above normal, it ALSO REPRESENTED A READING 17-deg chillier than Christmas Day’s (Monday’s) near record 59-deg high. (The NORMAL high this time of year is 34 deg)

We continue, for a 5th consecutive day, with a weather pattern influenced by a slow moving storm system with a Wednesday afternoon circulation center over Missouri. The occluded low pressure system sits beneath a sprawling pool of cold, unstable (in other words, “cloud and precip-supporting”) low pressure system.

As this system tracks SLOWLY eastward from Missouri across downstate Illinois and Indiana, easterly upper steering winds on its north side will take moisture east of the area and sweep it westward into Illinois, including Chicago area. This will draw rainfall westward from Michigan into the Chicago area. That rain should be overspreading the metro area in the 5 to 8am Thursday time span.

Occasional chilly rain will then fall Thursday into Thursday night—tapering to sporadic sprinkles which are to linger with an overcast into Friday morning.

The westward moving precip air moves into a colder atmosphere—so it is likely to occur as wet snow over west and northwest sections of the metro area Thursday morning. There may even be some wet snowflakes mixed over sections of the city—but with the best chances of some wet snow from near the Fox Valley and to the west.

The precip Thursday should come down in liquid form over Illinois counties east of the Fox River—including northwest Indiana.

Precip winds down after sprinkles Friday morning with breaks in the clouds Friday afternoon and largely sunny Saturday which follows.

But Sunday and Sunday is being monitored for some occasional snow. The final day of December and New Year’s Eve day and night, could see a modest accumulation of snow in parts of the area. While any accumulation of snow SHOULD NOT BE HUGE—in a winter with as little snow as this one—and a modest snow which takes place on New Year’s Eve—this will be a system we continue monitoring.

There a MODESTLY COLDER OVERALL PATTERN coming together over the next two weeks. Temps this week will end up averaging more the 14-deg above normal—more than 6-deg warmer than last week. But next week, though likely to post something close to a 3-deg surplus, is to end up averaging 11-deg colder than this week. That, while hardly as cold as opening weeks of January have been over time, will take place in a season in which December is running close to 9-deg above normal. It’s going to feel more wintry.

HERE’S MY LATEST WEDNESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (12/27/2023):

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and colder. Some sprinkles or light rain possible toward morning. Precip may begin as snow or a rain/snow-mix near Chicago—while wet snow is likely farther west and northwest—including sections of western Lake, McHenry, Boone, northern Kane and DeKalb counties. Low 35 in the city—closer to 30 inland.

THURSDAY: Periods of chilly rainfall—but wet snow—THEN a mix of rain and some snow at times away Lake Michigan. Chilly and breezy. High 39.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Some light rains tapers to sporadic sprinkles by morning. Damp. Low 36.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, some sprinkles possible into morning. Then some clouds breaks later in the day. Comparable temps. High 42.

SATURDAY: A good deal of sunshine, a bit breezy from the west/southwest. High 42.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, some periods of snow possible. High 37.

MONDAY: Some possible morning flurries. Partial clearing, near seasonably CHILLY daytime highs. High 35.

TUESDAY: Increased clouds, breezy. High 38.

WEDNESDAY: Extensive cloudiness, cool. High 34.