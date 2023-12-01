It’s been a WET OPENING DAY TO DECEMBER here in Chicago with rainfall tallies approaching or topping 0.70″ in many locations—but tapering to several tenths of an inch north

PRECIP HAS REMAINED AS RAIN AS EXPECTED IN THE CHICAGO AREA—but wet snow or a wintry mix is being reported from sections of western Boone country westward to Winnebago county and across northwest Illinois then north into south-central and sections of southwest Wisconsin. Sticking snow may occur from near or just north of Rockford into Janesville and Monroe, WI and in sections of northwest Illinois including Freeport, Elizabeth, Apple River and areas near Galena. However only an inch or two of snow—in spots a bit more—is expected as precip continues into tonight.

The current precip system is the first of three to sweep Chicago in the coming week. Rains (with mixed wet snow or wet snow in far northwest areas toward Rockford, Belvidere, Beloit and Janesville WI) will taper off late tonight—but it’s hardly over yet. It may be 2 to 4 am Saturday morning before steady rain tapers off in Chicago. And the clouds aren’t going away.

A GLOOMY WEEKEND is ahead and slightly colder air means wet snow may fall closer to Chicago Saturday night into Sunday—likely re-developing in Chicago proper in the midnight to 2am Saturday/Sun morning time frame Saturday night. Snow may be enough to cover the ground, especially northwest of the city by and during Sunday morning.

Still another precip system could mean some rain or possible mixed wet snow in parts of the area may occur toward Tuesday.

A nice early December warm-up is due later next week with daytime temps likely to flirt with 50-deg toward next Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

And current modeling suggests above normal temps will occur each day over the coming two weeks which would take us into mid December—though readings beyond next weekend may settle modestly lower than what we see next wee. Still, while temps this wekk are likely to come in nearly 4-deg BELOW NORMAL, next week is predicted to average almost 7-deg above normal (given the “warmth” expected later next week and may average 3 to 4-deg ABOVE NORMAL the following week. Of course, it’s December, so we’ll continue to monitor newer data to see if these forecast trends hold.

November closed 1.6-deg WARMER THAN NORMAL—concluding a meteorological fall 2023 season which finished 2.5-deg above normal and among the 8% warmest of the past 153 years (since 1871). Every month—Sept, Oct and Nov—posted temp surpluses.

Fall 2023 was also dry—with Chicago precip coming in 2.7″ below normal—dry enough to among the 1/3 driest meteorological autumn seasons on the books here since 1871.

HERE’S MY LATEST FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (Dec 1, 2023):

TONIGHT: Rain continues into the hours beyond midnight—mixed with or changing to wet snow far northwest areas from northern DeKalb, Boone and Winnebago counties west and north. Precip tapers off—but clouds linger before daybreak. Damp and raw with a low of 37—low or mid 30s west and northwest sections.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and damp with a few sprinkles or some drizzle at times. High 45.

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY: A chilly rain re-develops just past midnight Saturday night and continues into Sunday. Wet snow is possible in area west and north of Chicago—and mixed wet snowflakes may even reach the city at times. Precip becomes more occasional later Sunday. Low Saturday night 36. High Sunday 42.

MONDAY: A bit of mixed sun possible. Temps remain at seasonably cool levels. High 43.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, some rainy spells possible—and some mixed snowflakes can’t be ruled out. Temps similar to recent days and at seasonable early December levels. High 43.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy spells—a bit of mixed sun, breezy. High 42.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. High Thursday 48. Friday’s high 50.