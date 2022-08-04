Here are 24 hour rainfall reports and a summary of how precip’s been running across Chicago and The Midwest the past 30 days

The “hit or miss” nature of warm season rainfall was on display again Wednesday.

My WGN meteorological colleague Mark Carroll has broken out some of the heavier 24 hour rain totals across the Greater Chicago area and in areas surrounding.

Not everyone saw the rain. The map of rainfall reports and the plot of Doppler radar estimated rainfall among the graphics below offers a look at who saw rain and who didn’t.

Cocrahs volunteer observers 24 hour rainfall observations (through 7am CDT Thursday morning:

IL-KK-46 Aroma Park 0.6 S 1.05

IL-CK-69 Park Forest 0.8 NNE 0.83

IL-WL-165 Frankfort 1.3 ESE 0.77

IL-WL-20 Manhattan 4.7 ENE 0.65

IL-KK-40 St Anne 3.2 NNE 0.55

IL-WL-25 Crete 2.6 E 0.42

IL-KK-45 Kankakee 1.4 WSW 0.41

IL-DP-117 Elmhurst 2.0 SE 0.38

IL-LK-39 Riverwoods 0.4 ENE 0.38

IL-WL-142 Mokena 3.4 WNW 0.37

IL-KK-28 Chebanse 0.4 NNE 0.35

IL-WL-159 New Lenox 2.1 S 0.34

IL-KK-47 Herscher 2.5 ESE 0.31

IL-CK-323 Chicago 6.8 NW 0.30

IL-WL-97 New Lenox 3.3 E 0.30

IL-WL-131 Homer Glen 0.7 NNE 0.26

IL-WL-147 New Lenox 2.0 ESE 0.26

IL-CK-306 Oak Forest 0.6 N 0.25

IL-CK-61 Oak Park 1.0 SW 0.24

IL-KD-109 Yorkville 1.0 N 0.23

IL-WL-46 Peotone 0.4 ENE 0.23

IL-LK-119 Lake Zurich 1.4 W 0.22

IL-WL-149 Bult Field-Monee 4.9 SE 0.22

IL-WL-63 New Lenox 1.8 SE 0.21

IL-CK-64 Homewood 0.1 ESE 0.20

IL-KD-107 Yorkville 2.1 NNW 0.20

IL-CK-50 Palos Park 1.3 SW 0.19

IL-LK-122 North Barrington 1.3 S 0.19

IL-CK-74 Oak Park 1.3 NNE 0.18

IL-WL-16 Homer Glen 0.8 ENE 0.18

IL-LK-13 Lake Bluff 1.3 W 0.17

IL-CK-253 Midlothian 0.1 SSE 0.17

IL-WL-121 Monee 4.9 W 0.16

IN-LK-26 Crown Point 1.1 N 0.63

IN-LK-94 Griffith 1.2 N 0.57

IN-LK-98 Griffith 1.2 N 0.55

IN-LK-115 Gary 5.9 ENE 0.53

IN-LK-67 Schererville 1.1 E 0.42

IN-LK-107 Lowell 3.1 NNW 0.41

IN-LK-63 Gary 4.8 ENE 0.32

IN-LK-78 Schererville 1.4 E 0.16

IN-LK-89 Hammond 0.6 SSW 0.09

Rainfall in the Midwest the past 30 Days

So how has the area been doing in terms of rainfall over the past 30 days? How much rain has fallen? How does the rainfall during that period compare to normal? What sort of precip deficits are running? All the analyses below cover the period from July 5th through August 3, 2022.

They’ve been generated by NOAA’s High Plains Regional Climate Center.