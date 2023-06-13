As we look ahead to the rest of this week and next, these are the weather headlines we’re watching:

Showers coverage to increase Tuesday afternoon and evening but unlikely to make a dent in the on-going drought. Canadian wildfire smoke aloft looks to return to Chicago skies later Wednesday and more showers in the forecast over Father’s Day weekend.

And a warmer weather pattern is set to descend next week as temps may flirt with 90 degrees on the back half.

CLOUDS AND SHOWERS TO INCREASE

A cut off low slowed by its entanglement in an upper level blocking pattern is set to sweep backside clouds and showers into the area. This will increase areal coverage across the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon and evening, then thin out again.

CANADIAN WILDFIRE SMOKE TO RETURN LATER WEDNESDAY

Fires continue to burn across Canada with their smoke plume evident on GOES weather satellite imagery. The retreat of smoke from area skies has been the product of a shift in upper winds but the modeling returns smoke to Chicago area skies later Wednesday.

The steering winds guiding it back into Chicago airspace become less direct later this week so it remains to be seen how persistent and thick the smoke will be after an impressive resurgence later Wednesday. Also, the presence of at least some cloudiness at its point of return Wednesday makes it unclear how significant the smoke coverage will be as we move ahead this week. However at least some smoke is to linger.

THIS WEEK’S BELOW NORMAL TEMPS APPEAR LIKELY TO YIELD TO A WARMER PATTERN NEXT WEEK

In fact, though current modeling suggest temps this week are to average 6-deg below normal, next week could see average temperatures increase by more than 10-deg on a weekly basis. While lake breezes may produce some cooling lakeside, a weakening pressure gradient suggests any cooling off Lake Michigan will be more localized as next week proceeds.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

High temps are likely to surge to within striking distance of 90-deg the back half of next week and dew points will have surged suggesting a more humid air mass is to take up residence.