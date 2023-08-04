Another beautiful summer day with 94% of the day’s possible sunshine as well as moderate air quality and humidities. The high reached 86 at O’Hare and 85 at Midway. Dew points were in the low and mid 60s—except closer to 70 in surrounding agricultural areas where crops were transpiring added moisture into the atmosphere. The haze is a combination of some moisture in the air—but also a some wildfire smoke sweeping into the area from the Western U.S. and Canada where fires are burning.

Every day this week has featured highs in the mid 80s with the exception of Tuesday with its high of 90. The week (the 7day period ending midnight Sat night) will post a modest 1-deg surplus.

Easterly winds as high as 20 mph produced 2 to 4 ft. waves on Lake Michigan and prompted a BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT which continues into Saturday morning.

The weekend is to see a number of rain-free hours (more Saturday than Sunday). But there are several weather challenges which are to arise and will have to be monitored.

The moisture content of the atmosphere is to be on the rise this weekend. The passage of a upper disturbance Saturday along with daytime heating raises the potential for scattered t-storms, some with potential downpours, popping over 20 to 40% of the area Saturday and up to 40 to 50% of the area going into Saturday night—with the most numerous storms over southern sections—though the storm risk farther north is still mentionable—in the 10 to 30% range.

It’s Sunday afternoon and Sunday night which carries the greatest risk of numerous showers and t-storms. They’ll arrive in clusters—so there will be some gaps in the rainfall. The morning is likely to stay dry. But far more significant cooling aloft Sunday afternoon and night plus the presence of a jet stream aloft suggests a moisture rich, warm air mass with buoyant air likely to ascend and generate growing t-storm numbers and coverage. SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND SUNDAY NIGHT are outlooked for both the POTENTIAL OF SEVERE WEATHER and of HEAVY RAINS.

COOL AIR ALOFT and elevated LOW LEVEL MOISTURE LEVELS keep the t-storm threat alive Monday.

When all is said and done, MODEL RAINFALL GUIDANCE would suggest that A NUMBER OF AREA RAINFALLS by Monday evening may fall in the 0.60″ to 3″ range. BUT T-STORMS ARE INVOLVED and t-storms concentrate their rainfalls in such a way some locations may receive every heavier totals.

WE APPEAR TO BE ENTERING A PERIOD with the regular arrival of ACTIVE PRECIP PRODUCING SYSTEMS. After a pause Tuesday—a second system could be in later Wednesday and Thursday—and YET ANOTHER by early the following week. There are even hints scattered showers and t-storms can’t be ruled out parts of next weekend. SO THE WET PATTERN which dominated July locally appears prepared to carry over into August.

HERE’S MY LATEST FRIDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (8/4/2023):

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and hazy. Moderate humidities with a little patchy ground fog cooler surrounding areas. Low 69—but low and mid 60s cooler inland locations.

SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine through cottony and building summertime cumulus that threaten to develop scattered t-storms—impacting as much as 40 to 50% of the area south of Chicago by and during the afternoon with more scattered storms over 10 to 30% of the area to the north in the late morning and afternoon. Some downpours possible in the storms. High 84—but 70s beaches.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, hazy, warm with higher humidities. Scattered t-storms thin out and diminish. Low 71.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and mixed clouds, hazy, warm and more humid. Growing prospects for showers and t-storms, some with gusty winds and downpours impacting up to 70% of the area at some point during the day—most numerous in the afternoon and evening. High 85—but 70s lakeshore.

SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY: More cloudy than not, humid. Clusters of showers and t-storms likely at times—and a continuing chance the heavier among them producing downpours at times. Low Sunday night 69. High Monday 78.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Moderate humidities. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: Sun through building clouds, warm. Scattered afternoon and/or evening t-storms possible. High 85.

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid. High 82.

FRIDAY: A sun/cloud mix, warm and humid. Chance of scattered t-storms. High 83.