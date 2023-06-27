An “AIR QUALITY ALERT” has been extended through midnight Wednesday night by the Illinois EPA.

The thick cloud of smoke off Canadian wildfires which have burned a record 29,000 square miles of Canadian forests—a record there for any fire season since satellites measured such things beginning more than two decades ago in 1999—has hung over the Chicago area producing “VERY UNHEALTHY” AIR QUALITY LEVELS and slashing visibilities.

At mid afternoon, the visibility at both Chicago major airports—O’Hare and Midway—was just 1.5 miles and Illinois EPA and you can smell the smoke at ground level. The smoke as mixed down to the ground.

The air quality had dropped to “243”–which puts the city in a rare “VERY UNHEALTHY” AIR QUALITY situation as rated by the Illinois EPA

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre indicates the acreage which has burned thus far this year is without precedent—-equaling ALL the ACREAGE BURNED in the 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2022 fire seasons combined.

The area charred is approaching the size of Wet Virginia and is larger than ANY OF the states of New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland. NASA has and European Union Scientists at the Copernicus Centre have track the Canadian smoke over the Atlantic into Europe—although the smoke in Europe is arriving high in the atmosphere and not mixing down to the surface the way it has across so much of the Midwest.

The smoke is not only being carried by upper winds into the Chicago area, it is being trapped beneath a temp inversion created as winds blow a shallow 2,000 ft. deep layer of cool air off Lake Michigan. Mixing of the air in such a cool layer all but ceases further trapping pollutants.

Smoke it to continue Wednesday—so will AIR QUALITY ISSUES, though some modeling suggests it may be a bit thinner.

THE NEXT BIG WEATHER DEVELOPMENT—A DEVELOPING “RING OF FIRE” PATTERN. This pattern revolves around the expansion of 100-deg heat from Texas and Oklahoma into St. Louis and downstate Illinois by Thursday.

A jet stream will sweep around that HOT AIR DOME’s northern flank and sporadic clusters of t-storms, any of why may produce bouts of severe storms and/or downpours—may occur Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Temps will warm to within striking distance of 90-deg—but will depend a great deal of storm timing.

Though rainfall will vary widely, the suggestion is that totals may range from 0.4″ to as much as 2″ or more in a few harder hit locations—those are TOTAL RAIN VALUES which take into account a whole series of t-storm clusters.

RAINS & STORMS won’t be continuous. They are likely to be separated by extended rain-free periods—even periods with mixed daytime sun. Timing of such storm clusters is always a dicey proposition far in advance. Such storm eruptions are most accurately predicted closer to each cluster’s arrival—so updates will be forthcoming with the arrival of newer data.

There continue to be indications of HOT WEATHER NEXT WEEK with multiple 90-deg days likely. And it looks like we’re headed into a far more humid period in the days ahead this week and next.

HERE’S MY LATEST TUESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (6/27/2023):

AIR QUALITY ALERT EXTENDED THROUGH MIDNIGHT WED NIGHT BY THE ILLINOIS EPA

TONIGHT: Smoky and seasonably warm under partly cloudy skies. Chance of an isolated shower or two, possibly with thunder in spots—but with limited coverage in the early morning hours. Low 62.

WEDNESDAY: Smoke and haze with a mix of clouds and sun. Warm. Chance of an isolated shower or t-storm. High 85—but low to mid 70s beaches.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and warmer. Scattered t-storms possible impacting as much as 40 to 50% of the area. Low 69.

THURSDAY: Chance of t-storms early and later in the day. A sun/cloud mix with haze, warmer temps and higher humidity’s. Up to 30% of the area may see rain. High 88.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY: Clouds and mixed sun, hazy and humid. Several clusters of t-storms—some capable of gusts and downpours—but separated by rain-free periods. High Friday 88. Saturday’s high 86—but cooler 70s each day near the lake.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Spotty t-storms? High 85, cooler beaches.

MONDAY: A good deal of sunshine emerges, warm, moderately humid. High 88, cooler beaches.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of late day or nighttime t-storms. High 93—low 80s beaches.