Tuesday marked the 11th consecutive day of below normal temps. Temps only reached 54 at O’Hare amid 30+ mph wind gusts and with just 18% of our possible sun.

But, big changes are coming and warming will result.

Temps surge to the low 60s inland Wednesday (the lakefront will stay in the 50s); the mid 60s Thursday and low 70s Friday.

Even warmer air is on tap next week with temps likely to flirt with 80-deg by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lake breezes in coming days will produce cooling typical of this time of year along Lake Michigan. And the easterly flow will become better organized over the weekend. But east winds will become more southeast Sunday meaning the inland penetration of cool air will be present—but less pronounced then.

Temps this week, with the milder readings expected in coming days, are likely to average almost 5-deg milder than last week. But next week’s average temp is to surge nearly 15-deg warmer than this week—and that should be quite noticeable.

May is a month of more frequent warmth. But lake water warm far more slowly which makes it a month of frequent cooling lake breezes too. Still, the past 8 decades have produced 80-deg temps on one or more days in 99% of years; an 85 degree temp in 95% of year and a 90-deg temp has even occurred in 78% of years. IN fact, just 9 days from today’s date—on May 12th last year—the city recorded its first 90 degrees temp. Such warmth comes and goes until we get the lake warmer—but there temp progress in the cards for those awaiting warmer temps.

HERE’S MY LATEST CHICAGO TUESDAY METRO FORECAST (5/2/2023):

TONIGHT: Partial clearing. Chilly. Low 36. Wind ease a bit later. A few low 30s some patchy frost may occur in protected inland areas.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 61—but low 50s lakeshore and beaches.

WED NIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 39.

THURSDAY: Daytime warming proceeds. Partly sunny and milder. Cool breezes along Lake Michigan. High 67—but mid 50s beaches.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 72—but low to mid 60s beaches.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Breezy with clouds and mixed sun. The cloudier of the two days will be Sunday and chances for scattered showers will increase by Sunday afternoon. Well organized easterly winds off Lake Michigan will hold shoreline temps significantly lower than inland readings. High Saturday 67—but 50s lakeshore. Sunday’s high 73—but low to mid 60s at the beaches.

MONDAY: Cloudy spells and warm with increased humidity’s and sporadic showers and possible thunderstorms impacting 30 to 40% of the area at any given time. High 78—but mid 60s to near 70 shoreline areas.

TUESDAY: Cloudy spells. Warm. Showers and t-storms at times. High near 80.