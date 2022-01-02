Skilling: New Year’s Day snow short of record, but still impressive totals

Clearing is underway and sunshine has emerged Sunday after a New Year’s Day snowstorm dropped 3 or more inches of snow across Chicagoland.

Saturday January 1, 2022 marked only the 6th New Year’s Day since 1884 that 3 or more inches of snow has fallen on New Year’s Day here in Chicago.

The snow hit with strong winds with gusts clocked as high as 43 mph across the area Saturday. The storm laid down a swath of snow from the Rockies eastward across the Plains and Midwest.

Though significant, the snow failed to establish a new New Year’s Day record. The still-standing record for most snow on a Jan 1 in the 137 years of official snow observations is 5″ which fell 104 years ago in 1918. Still, amounts at the airports here in the city came in at 4.2″ at Midway and 4.1″ at O’Hare–so we just missed the record.

Amounts from this weekend’s winter snowstorm from southeast Wisconsin south across the Greater Chicago area and northwest Indiana ranged from 1 to 8″–with the greatest number of reports across the Chicago area in the 3 to 5″ range–but as high as 6.5″ in Hoffman Estates and 5.5″ at Evanston and Waukegan.

A plot of snowfall reports filed with the National Weather Service (NWS)





Here’s a rundown of 24 hour snowfalls through 6am CST this (Sunday) morning:

8″ 4 NNW Kenosha, WI

8″ Elmwood Park, WI

6.6″ Racine, WI

6.5″ 4.6NW Hoffman Estates

6.5″ 1.6SE Hoffman Estates

5.5″ Evanston

5.5″ Waukegan

5″ Oak Park

5″ Rock Falls

4.8″ Mt. Prospect

4.8″ Bannockburn

4.7″ Geneva

4.5″ Twin Lakes, WI (Kenosha county)

4.5″ Marengo

4.5″ Rockford

4.5″ Rogers Park-Chicago

4.4″ Homewood

4.3″ Lincolnwood

4.2″ Midway Airport-Chicago

4.1″ O’Hare

4″ Wheaton

4″ Gary

4″ Oak Forest

4″ Cedar Lake, IN

4″ Peru

4″ Riverwoods

4″ Williams Bay, WI

4″ Glen Ellyn

3.9″ Belvidere

3.9″ Capron

3.9″ Kenosha

3.8″ Chesterton, IN

3.7″ North Aurora

3.7″ Porter, IN

3.6″ Winnebago

3.6″ Burr Ridge

3.5″ Cary

3.5″ Harwood Heights

3.5″ Loves Park

3.5″ Barrington

3.5″ Elmhurst

3.4″ Streator

3.4″ Forest Lake

3.3″ Clarendon Hills

3.2″Janesville, WI

3.2″ Bridgeview

3.2″ St. Charles

3.1″ Carol Stream

3.1″ Valparaiso, IN

3″ Deerfield

3″ Marseilles

3″ Ogden Dunes, IN

3″ Palatine

3″ Franklin Park

3″ Lockport

3″ Pleasant Prairie, WI

3″ St. John, IN

2.8″ Lansing

2.8″ NWS Romeoville

2.8″ Mundelein

2.8″ Cortland

2.8″ LaSalle

2.8″ Batavia

2.7″ Downers Grove

2.6″ Naperville

2.5″ Carbon Hill

2.5″ Oak Lawn

2.5″ Demotte, IN

2.5″ Kouts, IN

2.5″ Lake Geneva, WI

2.5″ Morton Grove

2.4″ Peotone

2.4″ Ottawa

2.3″ Crest Hill

2.3″ Joliet

2.1″ Morris

2.1″ Plainfield

2″ Bolingbrook

2″ Genoa City

2″ Chicago Ridge

2″ DeKalb

1.3″ Mendota

1″ Midlothian