CHICAGO — What a week we have coming — winter weather is to take hold as at no point to date this season with multiple storm systems followed by an outbreak of bitterly cold Arctic air this weekend — the first sub-zero Arctic air mass to sweep in this winter

The week opened under drab gray skies — the third consecutive day without a ray of sun with a daytime high of 36-deg. 21 of the 40 days since Dec. 1 have been 100% cloudy skies.

A powerhouse storm, currently producing blizzard conditions with wind gusts, which have topped 70 mph in northern New Mexico into the Plains of eastern Colorado and Kansas, is wending its way toward Chicago. Snow accumulations in the hardest hit areas there have already hit 8″ and this storm is just getting going.

Snow is to begin in Chicago between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. and to grow heavy in approximately the 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. time frame — beginning a transition to a much lighter wintry mix or some rain and drizzle as temps break above freezing in the city for the morning commute period up to lunchtime. During that burst of snow, 3 to 6 inches is likely to fall across the area, including northwest Indiana and travel should be a mess.

But while snow transitions to liquid or an occasional wintry mix of precip Tuesday morning in the city, close-by suburbs and in areas south and east, snow intensities are to surge again west of Chicago — likely from near the Fox Valley and northeast across Lake county Illinois and Kenosha county in Wisconsin — and extending to areas west and north. This second wave of snowfall is to send storm snow totals there to 6 to 11 inches in areas near DeKalb, Elgin, Rockford, Kenosha, Harvard, Woodstock, Belvidere, Beloit, Lake Geneva and Janesville, WI.

This is going to be a very heavy, waterlogged type of snow — extremely difficult to shovel — what’s often referred to as “Heart attack” snow. Whereas typical snow/water ratios are 10 to 12 inches per inch of water; this storm is to produce snow-water ratios as low as 5 to 9 inches per inch of water. This suggests the snow could be more than twice as heavy to shovel as in more typical and colder winter storms. Be careful shoveling – take your time and stop and rest frequently.

But there are other wintry shoes to drop in the coming week — and it’s possible a Friday, Friday night and Saturday morning storm system — with very powerful winds, which could be the cards later this week — one with an even greater snow-producing capability. That’s going to have to be carefully monitored by anyone with late week or early weekend travel plans.

And behind that system, brutally cold Arctic air is on the way — with the coldest temps to date of the winter season and the first sub-zero readings since a sub-zero temp last Feb. Even more impressive is the modeling of the chill, which suggest the cold spell, which takes hold this weekend into next week, may be the coldest set of days since a year ago this past December, when we shivered here in Chicago through a string of sub-zero days from Dec 22 to 24.

The weather changes ahead will mark a jarring change in a winter, which has been remarkably mild and free of significant snow. Temps since the Dec. 1 start of meteorological winter have ranked third mildest of any of the 153 winters on the books here through January 8th since 1871. Temps during the period have averaged nearly 8-deg above normal.

By comparison – this week is to average close to 2 degrees above normal, while next week will see its weekly temp average plunge nearly 19 degrees and come in close to 16 degrees below normal. Get the winter gear ready and be ready for intense cold and high winds producing sub-zero wind chills in the range of 10 to 20 below zero by Sunday.

Tom’s latest Monday Chicago metro forecast (1/8/2024)

Winter Weather Advisory for Chicago through midnight Tuesday night —winter Storm Warning north and west of Chicago including Lake, Kane, DeKalb, McHenry, Boone, Winnebago and LaSalle counties and areas west through midnight Tuesday night.

Monday night: Snow developing, reaching the city between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. (sooner west and south) then becoming heavy at times through 5 a.m. amid gusty east winds to 30 mph. 3 to 6 inches of snow likely by morning — with precip becoming a wintry mix in Chicago toward morning.

Tuesday: An occasional light wintry mix of rain, snow and drizzle in the city and areas south and east — but wet snow becoming heavy again during the morning and afternoon, west and north of the city from close to the Fox Valley northeast into Lake County, IL – west into areas including DeKalb, Rockford, Belvidere, Beloit and north of the Wisconsin line from Kenosha into Lake Geneva and Janesville. High 36 — lower in the heavy snow area.

Tuesday night: Snow or snow showers winding down, windy and a little colder. Total snowfall west and north of the city is 6 to 11 inches.

Wednesday: Cloudy, a few flurries may linger, especially early. Initially strong winds Wednesday morning will ease. High 34.

Wednesday night and Thursday: Some periods of snow redevelop into Thursday morning — the clouds with some flurries. Breezy and cold. Low Wed night 23. High Thursday 32.

Friday and Friday night: New storm potential, this one with developing strong winds. Snow developing Friday, continuing Friday night and into Saturday morning — then turning much colder. Wind gusts topping 40 mph are possible. High Friday 33. Low Friday night 16. High Saturday 23 but falling into the teens and to single digits Saturday night.

Sunday: Windy and bitterly cold. Some breaks in the cloud with passing flurries are possible. High 14-but morning wind chills 10 to 20-below with 30 mph wind gusts.

Monday: Cloudy spells, cold and windy. High 13 with sub-zero wind chills.