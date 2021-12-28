Skilling: More snow possible Wednesday and this weekend

The snow is not over yet.

Two more snow systems are shaping up for the Chicago area this week.

The first may swipe the area Wednesday night. The minor, fast-moving system may produce some wintry weather as some snow or a wintry mix.

Wednesday will start with fog early and remain more cloudy than not and seasonably chilly. Only the chance of a peek of passing sun. High 37.

The second is more substantial looking and potential winter storm late Friday night into Sunday morning. Modeling has the area sitting close to the rain/snow line, which is significant for several reasons:

The heaviest snow in many such system occurs just north of the rain/snow demarcation. It means the ultimate storm track is going to be critical in deciding who if anyone gets how much. It is WAY TOO EARLY for anyone to be putting out accumulation numbers on the weekend system other than to say it merits careful observation as fresher data arrives.

Friday will see extensive cloudiness. High 41.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

There are also indications of a colder week ahead with an early and late week cold Surge next week.