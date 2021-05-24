Skilling: More 80s on the way this week

Resurgent warmth in the Chicago area is set to produce more 80-degree days.

The jarring downturn in temps with late Sunday’s “back door” cold front plunged temps from the low and mid-80s to the upper 40s to mid 50s in under an hour’s time in lakeside areas.

But Monday temps are undergoing an equally dramatic resurgence.

This rebound promises to extend the 4-day run of daytime 80s currently on Chicago’s books into a fifth, sixth and seventh consecutive day 80-deg plus degree streak to Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. That will make the current warm spells the longest to occur here in the nine months since last August.

Sunday’s front spawned a cluster of convective downpours. But, while welcome in the limited area of the Chicago metro area in which they occurred, they were hardly drought-busters. In fact, while my WGN colleague Steve Kahn reported 0.64″ at Arlington Heights only 0.02″ fell at O’Hare and Frank Wachowski, official NWS observer at Midway Airport reports “just 9 drops” fell there (Frank is always very precise!!).

“Severe drought” conditions continue to plague the northern half of the Greater Chicago metropolitan area.

Most recent DROUGHT MONITOR–the country’s seminal measurement of drought extent and intensity. The northern half of the Greater Chicago metro area is in a state of “severe drought”.



Check out these area rainfalls filed with the National Weather Service by COCRAHS volunteer observers as well official NWS observation and COOP observer tallies:

Arlington Heights 0.64″

Mt. Prospect 0.56″

Northfield 0.54″

Winnetka 0.49″

Bannockburn 0.41″

Buffalo Grove 0.41″

Wheeling 0.40″

Hoffman Estates 0.32″

Palatine 0.29″

Barrington 0.24″

Elgin 0.18″

Evanston 0.15″

Highwood 0.15″

Rogers Park-Chicago 0.10″

Park Ridge 0.09″

Schaumburg 0.06″

Harwood Heights 0.09″

Oak Park 0.07″

LaGrange Park 0.03″

Franklin Park 0.02″

Lake Bluff 0.01″

Libertyville 0.01″

Elk Grove Village 0.01″

