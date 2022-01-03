Skilling: Monday morning coldest temps so far this winter

After the New Year’s Day snow, cold air has settled into the Chicago area.

It dropped to 9-above Monday morning at O’Hare and 11 at Midway making this the coldest morning to date this winter. It’s also the coldest morning in over 10 months since Feb 20th’s 5-above low temp.

At least morning winds weren’t strong. That meant the lowest wind chill equivalent temps were around 10-below in the area–NO picnic–but they could have been a lot worse.

And longer range model indications are that, while temps will gyrate with surges of above normal temps–but reinforcing cold air outbreaks which follow.

By and large, temps are to remain below normal when averaged over 5-day periods through the coming 2 weeks.