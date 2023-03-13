Snowfall coated the area again today—the 5th consecutive day to put measurable snow on the books officially in the city. 0.2″ fell at O’Hare and 0.3″ at Midway—though we had local reports of up to an inch of snow in spots.

Monday marks the 4th consecutive day with NO OFFICIAL SUNSHINE. Frank Wachowski reports that last time a March recorded four straight days without sun was in 1989.

And there’s further evidence the same parade of storms which has lambasted the California is having an impact on Midwest weather is the lack of sun this month and the elevated precip tallies here. March has produced only 30% of its possible sun. A typical March produces 48%. So at least to date, Chicago has seen less than 2/3’s its typical March sunshine.

And 2023’s 7.58″ of water equivalent precip dwarfs the 4.89″ which is normal to date. In fact, it’s 155% (more than one an a half times normal).

Happily, clouds are due to break later tonight and sunshine stages a welcome comeback Tuesday. It won’t have an immediate effect on taps which are to average more than 11-deg below normal—not only today (Monday)—but Tuesday as well.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

But the storm currently sweeping California—the 11th atmospheric river storm to hit that state since Dec 22nd—is to jump the Rockies and head this way later this week. It’s southerly winds will move into the Chicago area Wednesday sends mid-week temps 14-deg high Wed than Tuesday and within striking distance of 50-deg.

Temps surge into the 50s Thursday into the wee hours of Friday morning as the storm’s wind driven rains move into the area. The potential exists we’ll see isolated thunder with the downpours in the Thursday/Thu night time frame.

A classic high wind set up rushes MUCH COLDER air into the area Friday with falling temps. Readings, which start in the 50s will have dropped into the upper 20s or low 30s by nightfall—and wind gusts topping 40 mph may approach 50 mph Friday as the temp plunge occurs.

The chill on the storm’s backside returns 30s to the area for the coming weekend and may even lead to some snow showers/flurries Saturday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, blustery and cold. Some passing flurries before clouds begin breaking toward morning. Low 21.

TUESDAY: Clouds diminish except for some lingering lake effect clouds and flurries in northwest Indiana. Becoming mostly sunny—but chilly for the season. High 34—a reading 12-deg below normal.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and colder. Low 21—mid teens colder inland locations.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing cloudiness, turning breezy and milder. High 48—a 14-deg increase over Tuesday’s high.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, windy and mild. Rain develops—chance for isolated thunder. High 53.

FRIDAY: Very windy and turning sharply colder. A sun cloud/ mix with wind gusts building 40 to 50 mph. High 53 early—but falling to the upper 20s by nightfall.

SATURDAY: Cloudy spells, windy and cold. Chance of snow showers or flurries. High 32.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny but cold and breezy. High 34.

MONDAY: Clouds and mixed sun. Not as cold—but still well below normal. High 42.