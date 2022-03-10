Skilling: Light snow Thursday, Friday ahead of warmer weather next week

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Light snow is expected to fall Thursday evening, starting anywhere from 4 to 6 p.m. and is expected to last 10-12 hours, with modest accumulations.

Motorists should still be careful about slick spots ahead of a frigid Friday and Saturday.

A modest accumulation of snow on the way late today and tonight – a bit like the snow which occurred earlier this week except a bit fluffier, given the slightly colder temp regime in which the snow will be occurring (compared to temps earlier this week. The snow may coat trees and cover outdoor surfaces–but will be occurring at temps in which road chemicals work well.

Significant warming is due Sunday as the beginning of next week will see a 20-degree increase, in temperatures, with 60s appearing by mid-week.