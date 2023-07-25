Heat and humidity continue to build toward the Chicago area. Lake breezes and moderate humidity levels, which spared us the most intense heat today—which had been expected— will give way to hotter, more humid weather Wednesday, Thursday and Friday—though lake breezes will temp the hit on area beaches and in lakeshore areas—AND T-STORM OUTFLOWS will have to be monitored.

The area is outlooked for some potential severe t-storms Wed into Wed evening. Storm defeating capping is to take hold Thursday likely sparing Chicago storms then.

Models continue to advertise a humid, energy rich environment Wednesday. But storm coverage isn’t as widespread on current and overnight model runs. THAT DOESN’T MEAN THERE WON’T BE STORMS—just that rain-free periods may allow temps to heat more than they might have otherwise.

Heat indices, which marry temps with anticipated humidity’s surge and offer guidance on the “apparent temp” in an attempt to offer guidance on what the air mass may feel like, surge to near 100-deg Wed and to 100-105 Thursday and Friday. That’s just shy of the HEAT ADVISORY THRESHOLD—but NOT by much. Of course, should t-storm outflows limit warming—and that’s always possible with t-storm anywhere nearby—then then heating can be limited a bit.

The bottom line, however, is that SOME OF THE SUMMER’S HOTTEST, MOST HUMID WEATHER is on the way. We’ll be monitoring any t-storms which may develop and the impact of the lake breezes which are to impact shoreline and nearshore locations.

SOME ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

TODAY (TUESDAY, JULY 24) MARKS THE PEAK OF THE YEAR’S “NORMAL” TEMPS HERE IN CHICAGO–FROM THIS POINT FORWARD, WE BEGIN A GRADUAL DOWNHILL SEASONAL TREK IN CHICAGO’S DAILY “NORMALS”

The normal high and low temps for today JULY 25th–of 84/67—are the warmest of the year. From this date forward, we’ll begin to see a slow decline in Chicago’s normal temps. NOT TO WORRY, warm-weather enthusiasts! It’s a VERY SLOW process. Normal temps will drop only 4-deg to 80/63 over the coming 36 days by the end of August, 2023 (which begins a week from today).

The daily period of daylight has been in GRADUAL DECLINE since Chicago (and the northern hemisphere’s) LONGEST DAY–also the day of the “summer solstice”, which marks the beginning of the astronomical summer season.

Today (JULY 25th) will see 1 minute 51 seconds LESS DAYLIGHT than occurred here in Chicago yesterday. And the period of daylight will shrink another 88 minutes in the coming 36 days–by August 31.

Having said that, THERE’S PLENTY OF WARM–EVEN HOT–WEATHER IN THE PIPELINE, a fact Chicago weather history has made quite clear over the years. But the gradual loss of daylight and the sun’s slow shift to a more southerly trek across the sky each day gradually impacts temps by altering the amount of energy the sun delivers to us each day.

HERE’S MY LATEST TUESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST (7/25/2023):

TONIGHT: Clouds increase later tonight, smoky, warm and increasingly muggy. Scattered t-storms develop late, impacting up to 30% of the area. Gusty winds and downpours possible with a few of the heavier cells. Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Possible scattered gusty t-storms in the morning, the heaviest capable of downpours—then mixed sun, hazy, turning quite warm to hot and humid. Additional scattered storms may develop in the afternoon—some could be heavy. High 94—but 80s along Lake Michigan. Peak inland heat indices may reach 100. It’s likely 40 to 60% of the area may have received some rain by nightfall.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Storms thin out, then partly cloudy, hazy , warm and muggy. Low 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lake breezes will reduce high temps on area beaches and other lakeshore areas. High 94—but mid 80s shoreline areas. Peak afternoon heat indices inland: 100 to 105-deg.

FRIDAY: Sun amid building cumulus clouds and growing prospects to scattered active mainly afternoon and evening t-storms which may affect 30 to 40% of the area. High 97—but lower along the lake and in the vicinity of t-storms.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Turning partly sunny, cooler and less humid. High Saturday 81—but low 70s lakeshore. Sunday’s inland highs: 83—but 70s again along the lake

MONDAY: Clouds increase, seasonably warm with lake winds continuing. High 85—70s on area beaches.

TUESDAY: Extensive cloudiness. Chance for showers and thunderstorms. High 80—but cooler lakeshore.